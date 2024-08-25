ZANU PF MP threatens blood bath

News / National

by Paul Ndou

Buhera South Member of Parliament Ngonidzane Mudekunye is under fire after he threatened blood in his constituency on Heroes day.

Sources privy to the incident claim Mudekunye arrived at the venue and found two fire points with the other people who did not vote for him during primary election and poured water on their fire before threatening blood shed on the venue.Mudekunye replaced Joseph Chinotimba after taking over the Buhera South constituency but is still not secure as he feels Chinotimba still holds power."It was a sorry state on Heroes day because the violent Mudekunye came gun blazing and poured water on the people he claimed were not his supporters before throwing their pots away,"said the source."There was chaos and he threatened the blood bath hence armed police came to the scene and made sure there was peace."However, Manicaland leadership had to visit Buhera to address the violent issue since there is now rift in Buhera South.ZANU PF Manicaland provincial chairperson Tawanda Mukodza confirmed the case without giving more details."Yes the incident happened but l am currently in a meeting let me call you later," Mukodza said.He did not call as he promised up to the time of this writing.