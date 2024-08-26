DJ Shugeta bashes secret lover over light

News / National

by Paul Ndou

National FM radio presenter Tafadzwa "Dj Shugeta" Ben (30) has been dragged to Chitungizwa magistrates courts by his secret lover Power FM radio presenter Tariro Sarudzai "DJ Butterfly" Mharapara (33) for domestic violence.

According to court papers on March 28 around 04:00hrs the two had a misunderstanding over light and Dj Shugeta became violent.DJ butterfly insisted that their son did not want light and Shugeta assaulted her all over the body using fists.Shugeta escaped jail after his lover withdrew charges yesterday.