DJ Shugeta bashes secret lover over light

by Paul Ndou
4 hrs ago | Views
National FM radio presenter Tafadzwa "Dj Shugeta" Ben (30) has been dragged to Chitungizwa magistrates courts by his secret lover Power FM radio presenter Tariro Sarudzai "DJ Butterfly" Mharapara (33) for domestic violence.


According to court papers on  March 28 around 04:00hrs  the two had a misunderstanding over light and Dj Shugeta became violent.

DJ butterfly insisted that their son did not want light and Shugeta assaulted her all over the body using fists.

Shugeta escaped jail after his lover withdrew charges yesterday.

Source - Byo24News

