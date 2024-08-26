Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NRZ has no properties abroad

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has dismissed social media reports that it owns properties outside Zimbabwe and has lost records of some of them.

In a statement, the NRZ said it had often been confused with the NRZ Contributory Pension Fund, especially on matters relating to property ownership both within and outside Zimbabwe.

"The NRZ wishes to clarify certain misconceptions which have been trending on social media recently. Firstly, the NRZ does not own any shares and has no direct or indirect link, right or benefit from the London Stock Exchange," it said.

"Furthermore, NRZ does not own any property in the UK as some X users have claimed. NRZ has often been confused with the NRZ Contributory Pension Fund, especially on matters relating to property ownership both within and outside Zimbabwe."

It said the two were separate entities and were accountable individually, with the NRZ not having any rights nor control over properties owned by the pension fund.

"The NRZ clarified this position in a recent presentation to the joint sitting of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and on Transport and Infrastructural Development. Secondly, there are claims that the NRZ owns and has legal right to a 2km strip of land on either side of the railway line," it said.

It said the correct position was that 45 metres of land on either side of the tracks was regarded as railway reserve land and was legally gazetted as such, as it was reserved for future railway expansion.

The NRZ did not own any land in Johannesburg nor properties in Zambia and Botswana, adding that the Rhodesia Railways used to own properties in Zimbabwe, Botswana and South Africa, but its assets were shared between successor railway entities, the Zambia Railways Limited and the National Railways of Zimbabwe.

"The Botswana line and properties, as well as a few houses in Mafikeng, South Africa, were thus disposed by the Higher Authority to the Botswana Government and sitting tenants respectively in the 1990s. The mining rights in South Africa that were given to Rhodesia Railways by the late Cecil John Rhodes are jointly owned by NRZ, Zambia Railways and South Africa's state mining entity called Africa Exploration Mining and Finance Corporation at 33,33 percent shareholding apiece," said the NRZ, adding these are managed by an entity called the Pan African Minerals Development Company.


Source - New Ziana

Must Read

Unilever pulling out of Zimbabwe after 80 years

8 mins ago | 3 Views

South Africa's Constitutional Court makes law to have eye

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe's human rights record spoiled by 'over politicisation' of issues

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation rises by 0,4%

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

100 Zimbabwean women captured into U.S entrepreneurship program

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa's allies set in motion manoeuvres to amend Constitution

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

'Sex enhancing drug overdose fatal'

3 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zimbabwean woman killed, remains fed to pigs by a white farmer

3 hrs ago | 681 Views

Timba and team files application for discharge

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chief Dakamela appeals for stockfeed

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bulawayo drug hotspot suburbs named

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mohadi meets Chakwera

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Kombi conductor attacks passenger with a log

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zanu-PF warns party vehicle abusers

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Harare Commission uncovers massive land looting

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe modernises weather monitoring systems

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwean woman elected first African Mayor in UK town

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwean bishop deported from Nigeria

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors squad named

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

DJ Shugeta bashes secret lover over light

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Churches to intensify Highways carnage cleansing

13 hrs ago | 278 Views

ZANU PF MP threatens blood bath

13 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Econet modernises +1,000 sites

19 hrs ago | 485 Views

Bulawayo City Council discontinues water supplies citywide

19 hrs ago | 715 Views

Silobela's Chief Gobo dies

19 hrs ago | 665 Views

Mutambara wants Africa to set the agenda for its relations with China

20 hrs ago | 874 Views

Sven-Goran Eriksson dies

23 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Zanu-PF begins process for Mnangagwa to stay in office beyond 2028

23 hrs ago | 1034 Views

'Zimbabwe mining activity is organised crime,' says foreign funded Maguwu

23 hrs ago | 2370 Views

Nkulumane MP celebrates one year in office

23 hrs ago | 274 Views

ANC mayor wants foreign nationals to be recruited as JMPD officers

23 hrs ago | 907 Views

ED2030 slogan tears Zanu-PF structures

26 Aug 2024 at 08:12hrs | 1988 Views

After ditching the dollar, Zimbabwe now rushing for it at a steeper cost

26 Aug 2024 at 08:11hrs | 2760 Views

Zimbabwe braces for prolonged power cuts amid technical glitch

26 Aug 2024 at 08:11hrs | 566 Views

Zimbabwe and Ireland plead for more Test cricket

26 Aug 2024 at 08:10hrs | 160 Views

Telegram app founder arrested at French airport

26 Aug 2024 at 08:09hrs | 497 Views

5 hired hitmen back in the dock

26 Aug 2024 at 08:08hrs | 886 Views

Ngezi Platinum crash out

26 Aug 2024 at 08:08hrs | 326 Views

Australian-based woman loses US$58,000 to friend

26 Aug 2024 at 08:07hrs | 632 Views

VMCZ wants control over online media houses?

26 Aug 2024 at 08:06hrs | 86 Views

Mnangagwa hails WestProp

26 Aug 2024 at 08:06hrs | 213 Views

Esigodini Gold Baron not going back to mining

26 Aug 2024 at 08:05hrs | 508 Views

Man assaults mother after she refused to sleep with him

26 Aug 2024 at 08:04hrs | 1092 Views

Zimbabwe's air ambulance services take off

26 Aug 2024 at 08:03hrs | 329 Views

Zanu-PF to start amendments for Mnangagwa to continue beyond 2028

26 Aug 2024 at 07:59hrs | 461 Views

Zimbabwe critical skills gap set for major boost

26 Aug 2024 at 07:57hrs | 224 Views

Chigumba wants political parties in Zimbabwe to be registered

26 Aug 2024 at 07:56hrs | 408 Views

The existential crisis of Zimbabwe's opposition

25 Aug 2024 at 20:06hrs | 507 Views

Jonathan Moyo tells Chamisa that 'facts are stubborn'

25 Aug 2024 at 18:01hrs | 4784 Views