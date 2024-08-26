Zimbabwe Warriors squad named

News / National

by Staff reporter

Warriors coach Michael Nees has named a 23-man squad for the upcoming AFCON 2025 qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon, emphasizing that he is not interested in experiments for these crucial matches. The squad includes mostly foreign-based players, with familiar faces like Marshall Munetsi, Gerald Takwara, and Teenage Hadebe, who has been a mainstay in the Warriors' defense for the last decade.Veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi, who will soon turn 39, and Tanzania-based forward Prince Dube have made comebacks to the team. Dube, who recently joined Young Africans from Azam FC, has been in excellent form, scoring five goals and providing two assists in seven games.Notably absent from the squad is captain Marvelous Nakamba, who is recovering from a long-term knee injury but is nearing a return to action. Nees will be assisted by Takesure Chiragwi and Pernell McKop, with Sharif Mussa returning as team manager.Zimbabwe will begin their AFCON qualifying campaign against Kenya on September 6 in Kampala, Uganda, followed by a match against Cameroon on September 10. With limited preparation time, Nees stressed the importance of discipline and a realistic game plan to face these strong opponents. He hopes to balance a competitive strategy with showcasing Zimbabwean talent.Warriors squad:Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn)Defenders: Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe*Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers)Forwards: Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Obriel Chirinda (Ngezi Platinum)TECHNICAL TEAM: Michael Nees (Head Coach) Takesure Chiragwi (Assistant Coach) Pernel McKop (Goalkeepers Coach) Abraham Mbaiwa (Fitness Trainer) James Makoni (Performance Analyst) Nick Munyonga (Team Doctor) Steve Hungwe (Physiotherapist) Lennon Gwara (Masseur) Shariff Mussa (Team Manager)