Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean bishop deported from Nigeria

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Bishop Eben K. Nhiwatiwa of the United Methodist Church Zimbabwe was arrested and subsequently deported from Nigeria while on a mission to oversee the election of a new church leader. 
The incident took place in Yola, Adamawa State, where Bishop Nhiwatiwa was involved in efforts to replace outgoing Bishop John Wesley Yohanna, who recently resigned and joined the Global Methodist Church, an anti-LGBTQ faction.
The United Methodist Church has been divided into two factions, one supporting same-sex marriages and the other opposing them. 
According to reports from the Nigerian newspaper Daily Post, Bishop Nhiwatiwa was detained by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) on August 23, shortly after arriving in Yola for a crucial meeting with members of the Southern Nigerian Annual Conference. Despite having all the necessary travel documents, he was taken into custody.
It is reported that Bishop Nhiwatiwa was deported the following night on an Ethiopian Airways flight (ET893), departing around 10 p.m. from Addis Ababa and expected to arrive in Harare around 2 a.m.

The NIS explained that Bishop Nhiwatiwa was arrested for performing religious duties with a visit visa instead of a religious visa. The church leadership fears this incident may signal a broader crackdown, with concerns that more members and pastors involved in the church's internal disputes may also face detention.

Reverend Alan Gurupira, the bishop's administrative assistant, confirmed that efforts were made to ensure Bishop Nhiwatiwa's safe return, with assistance from Bishop Muyombo and the Zimbabwean Ambassador to Nigeria.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

South Africa's Constitutional Court makes law to have eye

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe's human rights record spoiled by 'over politicisation' of issues

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation rises by 0,4%

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

100 Zimbabwean women captured into U.S entrepreneurship program

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mnangagwa's allies set in motion manoeuvres to amend Constitution

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

'Sex enhancing drug overdose fatal'

3 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zimbabwean woman killed, remains fed to pigs by a white farmer

3 hrs ago | 635 Views

Timba and team files application for discharge

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Chief Dakamela appeals for stockfeed

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Bulawayo drug hotspot suburbs named

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mohadi meets Chakwera

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Kombi conductor attacks passenger with a log

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF warns party vehicle abusers

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Harare Commission uncovers massive land looting

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe modernises weather monitoring systems

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwean woman elected first African Mayor in UK town

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors squad named

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

NRZ has no properties abroad

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

DJ Shugeta bashes secret lover over light

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

Churches to intensify Highways carnage cleansing

13 hrs ago | 274 Views

ZANU PF MP threatens blood bath

13 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Econet modernises +1,000 sites

19 hrs ago | 483 Views

Bulawayo City Council discontinues water supplies citywide

19 hrs ago | 712 Views

Silobela's Chief Gobo dies

19 hrs ago | 661 Views

Mutambara wants Africa to set the agenda for its relations with China

20 hrs ago | 867 Views

Sven-Goran Eriksson dies

22 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Zanu-PF begins process for Mnangagwa to stay in office beyond 2028

22 hrs ago | 1028 Views

'Zimbabwe mining activity is organised crime,' says foreign funded Maguwu

23 hrs ago | 2352 Views

Nkulumane MP celebrates one year in office

23 hrs ago | 274 Views

ANC mayor wants foreign nationals to be recruited as JMPD officers

23 hrs ago | 903 Views

ED2030 slogan tears Zanu-PF structures

26 Aug 2024 at 08:12hrs | 1979 Views

After ditching the dollar, Zimbabwe now rushing for it at a steeper cost

26 Aug 2024 at 08:11hrs | 2747 Views

Zimbabwe braces for prolonged power cuts amid technical glitch

26 Aug 2024 at 08:11hrs | 562 Views

Zimbabwe and Ireland plead for more Test cricket

26 Aug 2024 at 08:10hrs | 160 Views

Telegram app founder arrested at French airport

26 Aug 2024 at 08:09hrs | 495 Views

5 hired hitmen back in the dock

26 Aug 2024 at 08:08hrs | 885 Views

Ngezi Platinum crash out

26 Aug 2024 at 08:08hrs | 326 Views

Australian-based woman loses US$58,000 to friend

26 Aug 2024 at 08:07hrs | 630 Views

VMCZ wants control over online media houses?

26 Aug 2024 at 08:06hrs | 86 Views

Mnangagwa hails WestProp

26 Aug 2024 at 08:06hrs | 212 Views

Esigodini Gold Baron not going back to mining

26 Aug 2024 at 08:05hrs | 508 Views

Man assaults mother after she refused to sleep with him

26 Aug 2024 at 08:04hrs | 1091 Views

Zimbabwe's air ambulance services take off

26 Aug 2024 at 08:03hrs | 329 Views

Zanu-PF to start amendments for Mnangagwa to continue beyond 2028

26 Aug 2024 at 07:59hrs | 460 Views

Zimbabwe critical skills gap set for major boost

26 Aug 2024 at 07:57hrs | 224 Views

Chigumba wants political parties in Zimbabwe to be registered

26 Aug 2024 at 07:56hrs | 407 Views

The existential crisis of Zimbabwe's opposition

25 Aug 2024 at 20:06hrs | 507 Views

Jonathan Moyo tells Chamisa that 'facts are stubborn'

25 Aug 2024 at 18:01hrs | 4774 Views

Zimbabwean bishop arrested in Nigeria

25 Aug 2024 at 17:46hrs | 1905 Views