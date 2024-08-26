Zimbabwean woman elected first African Mayor in UK town

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwean-born politician from Chinhoyi, Councillor Mara Makunura, has been elected as the Mayor of Rushmoor Borough Council in the United Kingdom, making history as the first female and first black African to hold the position.Cllr Makunura, who was previously the deputy mayor, will serve as the Mayor of Rushmoor for the coming year.In her acceptance speech at the council's annual meeting, Cllr Makunura vowed to advocate for diversity and equal opportunities for all.She emphasized the importance of leadership that mirrors the community's diverse demographics, noting that 52 percent of Rushmoor's population is female. Her goal is to inspire young girls and break barriers for more inclusive and representative leadership.Cllr Makunura's journey began at Chikonohono Primary School and Nemakonde Secondary School in Zimbabwe. She married in 1996 and moved to the UK in 1997 to join her husband.In 2018, she became the first African-descended individual to be elected as a councillor in Rushmoor, Hampshire.