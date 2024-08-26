Zimbabwe modernises weather monitoring systems

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Meteorological Services Department in Zimbabwe has been upgraded with advanced weather observing equipment, including automatic weather stations and radars, to strengthen the country's early warning systems.Speaking at the 29th Southern Africa Regional Climate Outlook Forum (SACORF) in Harare, Environment, Climate, and Wildlife Minister Sithembiso Nyoni highlighted the importance of regional collaboration in weather and climate projections.The forum, themed "At the frontline of climate action towards improved climate services in the SADC region," focused on sharing best practices and enhancing climate services.Minister Nyoni emphasized the need for more accurate weather forecasts, especially in light of the negative effects of the El Niño phenomenon, and urged SADC member states to improve their capacity to provide detailed forecasts.She also stressed the importance of including women and children in climate change discussions and noted that the Heads of State and Government in the region recognize the critical role of meteorological and hydrological services in disaster preparedness and response.