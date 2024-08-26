Zanu-PF warns party vehicle abusers

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF members who misuse party vehicles for personal gain, such as bypassing toll gates or using the vehicles for unauthorized purposes, risk having them confiscated, according to a warning issued by the party's secretary-general, Dr. Obert Mpofu.Speaking at a meeting for the upcoming 21st National People's Conference in Bulawayo, Dr. Mpofu revealed that several vehicles had already been withdrawn from members and parked at the party's Harare headquarters, often at the insistence of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, who had witnessed the misuse.Dr. Mpofu emphasized that the vehicles are intended solely for party business and must be used within the confines of party and national laws. He warned that the party would not hesitate to take further action against those who continue to abuse the vehicles, as such actions tarnish the party's reputation.This warning echoes similar concerns raised at last year's National People's Conference, where party chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri cautioned members against using their party affiliation to evade toll fees or engage in other forms of misconduct. She urged members to demonstrate discipline and respect for the law, highlighting that President Mnangagwa did not grant vehicle privileges for them to be abused.To prevent further misuse, the party announced plans to install tracking systems in its vehicles, ensuring that any member caught violating the rules would face consequences. The party stressed the importance of members using the vehicles responsibly and promoting party and government policies rather than engaging in reckless behavior.