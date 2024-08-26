Kombi conductor attacks passenger with a log

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 28-year-old kombi conductor from Bulawayo, Nkosiyazi Dube, was sentenced to two years in prison for assaulting a passenger, Patience Migeri, who also sustained serious injuries.The incident occurred after an altercation over change and a bus stop in Cowdray Park. Dube attacked Migeri by hitting her with a log on her hips, kicking her, and punching her in the face multiple times, causing visible bruises, a swollen hip, and shaking teeth.Western Commonage Provincial Magistrate Vakai Douglas Chikwekwe convicted Dube of assault under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. In sentencing, the magistrate considered Dube's guilty plea and his responsibilities as a married man with a family. However, the court emphasized the need to deter such violent behavior, particularly among kombi conductors, and imposed a 24-month prison sentence, with six months suspended for five years on the condition that Dube does not reoffend.The assault left Migeri unable to work and required medical treatment at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) and Mpilo Hospital. The prosecutor, Milton Moyo, provided details of the attack and the resulting injuries, which were corroborated by a medical report presented in court.