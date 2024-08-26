Mohadi meets Chakwera

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice-President Kembo Mohadi emphasized the importance of ongoing collaboration between Zimbabwe and Malawi to ensure the effective implementation of bilateral trade agreements.Following a meeting with Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera, VP Mohadi noted that both nations need to enhance their trade relations and address areas of concern.He highlighted the need to implement the nine memorandums of understanding signed during the 11th Joint Permanent Commission on Co-operation (JPCC) session, as the 12th session approaches.VP Mohadi's visit to Malawi included discussions on bilateral, regional, and international issues, with a focus on strengthening ties between the two nations.He conveyed a special message from President Chakwera to President Mnangagwa, expressing support for Zimbabwe's resilience under sanctions.The two leaders also agreed on mutual support for candidates seeking roles in international organizations, including the African Union Commission.During his visit, VP Mohadi attended the centenary celebrations of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian, toured tourism sites, and met with Malawi's Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule, to discuss enhancing cooperation in the tourism sector.The VP concluded his trip with a positive outlook on the future of Zimbabwe-Malawi relations.