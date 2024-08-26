Bulawayo drug hotspot suburbs named

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Bulawayo are set to launch a crackdown on drug barons in several identified hotspots, including Hillside, Famona, Bradfield, Nkulumane, Thorngrove, Pumula South, Makokoba, and Hope Fountain. National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi announced that the operation aims to address drug abuse and trafficking, targeting the root causes of these issues.The police have been monitoring these areas and are prepared to act against drug cartels and their distribution networks. The initiative is part of a broader effort to protect public health and safety by eradicating drug nests and preventing the spread of illicit substances.Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activities to assist in the fight against drug-related crimes. Recent police efforts include naming and shaming 46 drug dealers, with eight from Bulawayo, ranging in age from 19 to 64.The government has allocated $500 million for drug and substance abuse mitigation and has established an inter-ministerial taskforce to tackle the issue, with support from the World Health Organisation. In Bulawayo, the most commonly abused drug is dagga, while in Harare, Crystal Meth is prevalent.