Timba and team files application for discharge

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Lawyers for Jameson Timba, a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) politician, and 77 other party members, have filed a discharge application before Harare magistrate Collet Ncube. The application follows the State's presentation of evidence from eight witnesses.

The defense argues that mere participation in a gathering is not an offense unless accompanied by specific unlawful acts. They contend that the accused were only present and did not engage in violence, and that no act committed during the gathering can be specifically attributed to them.

The defense also highlighted that witnesses claimed to have seen Timba addressing a crowd from a distance through a gate, questioning the reliability of these accounts. They criticized the State for closing its case before an inspection in loco could be conducted.

Additionally, the defense noted that chanting "Chamisa Woyee" does not constitute a prohibited act. Timba and the other activists have been in remand prison since their arrest on June 16 during a commemoration for the Day of the African Child.

The case has been adjourned to Thursday for judgment. The defense team includes Agency Gumbo, Lazarus Mbereko, Jeremiah Bamu, and Webster Jiti, while Lancelot Mutsokoti represents the State.

Source - newsday

