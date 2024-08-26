Zimbabwean woman killed, remains fed to pigs by a white farmer

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwean woman and her friend were allegedly killed and their remains fed to pigs by a farmer in Limpopo province, South Africa, last week.The Zimbabwean woman, identified as 35-year-old Locadia Ndlovhu, and her South African friend, Maria Makgato (45), were scavenging for discarded food at a farm dumpsite when they met their tragic end. Ndlovhu's husband, Mabutho Ncube, survived the attack with severe injuries and provided details of the incident, which occurred at Onvervaght Farm in Sebayeng, near Polokwane.The farm owner, Zachariah Olivier (60), and his employees, Adriaan de Wet (19) and Zimbabwean William Musoro (45), have appeared in the Mankweng Magistrates Court. They face charges including murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and defeating the ends of justice. Musoro is also charged with violating the Immigration Act.The case was postponed to August 30 for a formal bail application. According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the arrests followed the discovery of two decomposed women's bodies in a pigsty on August 20. The investigation began after the two women went missing on August 17 and were found to have sustained gunshot wounds. A 47-year-old foreign national who was with them was also shot and hospitalized.Olivier, De Wet, and Musoro have been charged with murder with actual intent. The incident has shocked the local community, prompting calls for justice. Capricorn District Municipality Executive Mayor Mamedupi Teffo expressed outrage, emphasizing the disturbing nature of the crime and the community's intent to ensure the accused are not granted bail.