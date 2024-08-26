'Sex enhancing drug overdose fatal'

News / National

The rising demand for sex enhancement products has put many lives at risk in Zimbabwe, according to a medical expert.In an interview, Dr. Johannes Marisa, President of the Medical and Dental Private Practitioners Association of Zimbabwe, highlighted the dangers associated with these medications. While sex enhancement drugs are approved for treating sexual ailments, issues arise when users take them in excess."People seek pleasure, but the issue is that they often overdose on these medications," Marisa explained. "This is a significant problem in Zimbabwe, where some individuals, due to having multiple partners, take more than the recommended dose, leading to complications. Standard doses are generally safe, but overdoses can be harmful."Recently, former police Chief Superintendent Francis Matsika died at his girlfriend's home during intimacy. Matsika, who was reportedly suffering from erectile dysfunction, had requested a sex enhancement concoction from his partner.The Human Enhancement Drug Network defines sex enhancers as drugs designed to improve erectile function or increase sexual arousal and desire. These products have become widely available in Zimbabwe, with some being sold by illegal traders.Marisa warned of potential health complications from overdosing on sex enhancers, including severe headaches, blurred vision, and even hypertension, which can be fatal.He noted a prevalent misconception that men must be virile, leading some to use these drugs recklessly despite their risks. "Many people think they will deal with any consequences as they arise, but this attitude can have disastrous effects," Marisa said.