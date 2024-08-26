Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Sex enhancing drug overdose fatal'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The rising demand for sex enhancement products has put many lives at risk in Zimbabwe, according to a medical expert.

In an interview, Dr. Johannes Marisa, President of the Medical and Dental Private Practitioners Association of Zimbabwe, highlighted the dangers associated with these medications. While sex enhancement drugs are approved for treating sexual ailments, issues arise when users take them in excess.

"People seek pleasure, but the issue is that they often overdose on these medications," Marisa explained. "This is a significant problem in Zimbabwe, where some individuals, due to having multiple partners, take more than the recommended dose, leading to complications. Standard doses are generally safe, but overdoses can be harmful."

Recently, former police Chief Superintendent Francis Matsika died at his girlfriend's home during intimacy. Matsika, who was reportedly suffering from erectile dysfunction, had requested a sex enhancement concoction from his partner.

The Human Enhancement Drug Network defines sex enhancers as drugs designed to improve erectile function or increase sexual arousal and desire. These products have become widely available in Zimbabwe, with some being sold by illegal traders.

Marisa warned of potential health complications from overdosing on sex enhancers, including severe headaches, blurred vision, and even hypertension, which can be fatal.

He noted a prevalent misconception that men must be virile, leading some to use these drugs recklessly despite their risks. "Many people think they will deal with any consequences as they arise, but this attitude can have disastrous effects," Marisa said.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Unilever pulling out of Zimbabwe after 80 years

41 mins ago | 32 Views

South Africa's Constitutional Court makes law to have eye

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zimbabwe's human rights record spoiled by 'over politicisation' of issues

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation rises by 0,4%

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

100 Zimbabwean women captured into U.S entrepreneurship program

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mnangagwa's allies set in motion manoeuvres to amend Constitution

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwean woman killed, remains fed to pigs by a white farmer

4 hrs ago | 812 Views

Timba and team files application for discharge

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Chief Dakamela appeals for stockfeed

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bulawayo drug hotspot suburbs named

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mohadi meets Chakwera

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Kombi conductor attacks passenger with a log

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zanu-PF warns party vehicle abusers

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Harare Commission uncovers massive land looting

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe modernises weather monitoring systems

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwean woman elected first African Mayor in UK town

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwean bishop deported from Nigeria

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors squad named

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

NRZ has no properties abroad

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

DJ Shugeta bashes secret lover over light

5 hrs ago | 401 Views

Churches to intensify Highways carnage cleansing

13 hrs ago | 284 Views

ZANU PF MP threatens blood bath

14 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Econet modernises +1,000 sites

19 hrs ago | 491 Views

Bulawayo City Council discontinues water supplies citywide

19 hrs ago | 726 Views

Silobela's Chief Gobo dies

19 hrs ago | 669 Views

Mutambara wants Africa to set the agenda for its relations with China

21 hrs ago | 882 Views

Sven-Goran Eriksson dies

23 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Zanu-PF begins process for Mnangagwa to stay in office beyond 2028

23 hrs ago | 1044 Views

'Zimbabwe mining activity is organised crime,' says foreign funded Maguwu

23 hrs ago | 2405 Views

Nkulumane MP celebrates one year in office

23 hrs ago | 275 Views

ANC mayor wants foreign nationals to be recruited as JMPD officers

24 hrs ago | 915 Views

ED2030 slogan tears Zanu-PF structures

26 Aug 2024 at 08:12hrs | 1999 Views

After ditching the dollar, Zimbabwe now rushing for it at a steeper cost

26 Aug 2024 at 08:11hrs | 2794 Views

Zimbabwe braces for prolonged power cuts amid technical glitch

26 Aug 2024 at 08:11hrs | 568 Views

Zimbabwe and Ireland plead for more Test cricket

26 Aug 2024 at 08:10hrs | 160 Views

Telegram app founder arrested at French airport

26 Aug 2024 at 08:09hrs | 497 Views

5 hired hitmen back in the dock

26 Aug 2024 at 08:08hrs | 887 Views

Ngezi Platinum crash out

26 Aug 2024 at 08:08hrs | 326 Views

Australian-based woman loses US$58,000 to friend

26 Aug 2024 at 08:07hrs | 633 Views

VMCZ wants control over online media houses?

26 Aug 2024 at 08:06hrs | 86 Views

Mnangagwa hails WestProp

26 Aug 2024 at 08:06hrs | 213 Views

Esigodini Gold Baron not going back to mining

26 Aug 2024 at 08:05hrs | 508 Views

Man assaults mother after she refused to sleep with him

26 Aug 2024 at 08:04hrs | 1097 Views

Zimbabwe's air ambulance services take off

26 Aug 2024 at 08:03hrs | 330 Views

Zanu-PF to start amendments for Mnangagwa to continue beyond 2028

26 Aug 2024 at 07:59hrs | 464 Views

Zimbabwe critical skills gap set for major boost

26 Aug 2024 at 07:57hrs | 224 Views

Chigumba wants political parties in Zimbabwe to be registered

26 Aug 2024 at 07:56hrs | 410 Views

The existential crisis of Zimbabwe's opposition

25 Aug 2024 at 20:06hrs | 507 Views

Jonathan Moyo tells Chamisa that 'facts are stubborn'

25 Aug 2024 at 18:01hrs | 4810 Views