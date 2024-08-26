Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's allies set in motion manoeuvres to amend Constitution

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Allies of President Emmerson Mnangagwa are spearheading efforts to amend the Zimbabwean Constitution to allow him to extend his presidency beyond the two-term limit, which currently ends in 2028.

Despite Mnangagwa’s declaration that he plans to leave office after his second term, the ruling Zanu-PF party aims to propose a constitutional amendment at its annual conference in October. The initiative has gained momentum, with Harare province recently passing a resolution advocating for the change. Other provinces are expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.

Harare provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa confirmed the push, stating, "The immediate need is to amend the Constitution to enable Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond 2028. The current law restricts the President to two five-year terms. We are considering options such as extending each term, increasing the term limit to three terms, or removing the limit entirely."

With Zanu-PF holding a two-thirds majority in Parliament, the party could potentially amend the Constitution, though a provision preventing amendments that benefit the current president could be a hurdle. Masimirembwa indicated that this clause might be repealed to allow Mnangagwa to benefit from any proposed changes.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa acknowledged the resolutions made by some provinces but emphasized that they do not represent the official party stance, as the politburo has not yet addressed the issue.

Political analyst Pardon Taodzera criticized the move, warning that extending Mnangagwa’s term would undermine democratic norms and set a troubling precedent. "Such attempts to bypass constitutional limits for personal gain will deepen political instability and undermine the country's progress," he said.

Legal expert Aaron Hamauswa echoed these concerns, stressing the importance of upholding constitutional limits to preserve democratic principles.

The Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI) suggested that while civilian allies may push for constitutional changes, the military's role will be crucial in the final decision-making process. "The military’s involvement in Zanu-PF’s succession plans will become more apparent as the process unfolds," ZDI noted.

The move to extend Mnangagwa’s presidency has also created internal divisions within Zanu-PF, with Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga reportedly eyeing the presidency in 2028, though he has not publicly declared his ambitions.

Source - newsday

Must Read

South Africa's Constitutional Court makes law to have eye

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe's human rights record spoiled by 'over politicisation' of issues

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation rises by 0,4%

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

100 Zimbabwean women captured into U.S entrepreneurship program

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

'Sex enhancing drug overdose fatal'

3 hrs ago | 515 Views

Zimbabwean woman killed, remains fed to pigs by a white farmer

3 hrs ago | 638 Views

Timba and team files application for discharge

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Chief Dakamela appeals for stockfeed

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Bulawayo drug hotspot suburbs named

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mohadi meets Chakwera

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Kombi conductor attacks passenger with a log

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF warns party vehicle abusers

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Harare Commission uncovers massive land looting

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe modernises weather monitoring systems

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwean woman elected first African Mayor in UK town

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwean bishop deported from Nigeria

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors squad named

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

NRZ has no properties abroad

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

DJ Shugeta bashes secret lover over light

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

Churches to intensify Highways carnage cleansing

13 hrs ago | 274 Views

ZANU PF MP threatens blood bath

13 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Econet modernises +1,000 sites

19 hrs ago | 484 Views

Bulawayo City Council discontinues water supplies citywide

19 hrs ago | 712 Views

Silobela's Chief Gobo dies

19 hrs ago | 663 Views

Mutambara wants Africa to set the agenda for its relations with China

20 hrs ago | 867 Views

Sven-Goran Eriksson dies

22 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Zanu-PF begins process for Mnangagwa to stay in office beyond 2028

22 hrs ago | 1030 Views

'Zimbabwe mining activity is organised crime,' says foreign funded Maguwu

23 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Nkulumane MP celebrates one year in office

23 hrs ago | 274 Views

ANC mayor wants foreign nationals to be recruited as JMPD officers

23 hrs ago | 903 Views

ED2030 slogan tears Zanu-PF structures

26 Aug 2024 at 08:12hrs | 1982 Views

After ditching the dollar, Zimbabwe now rushing for it at a steeper cost

26 Aug 2024 at 08:11hrs | 2752 Views

Zimbabwe braces for prolonged power cuts amid technical glitch

26 Aug 2024 at 08:11hrs | 563 Views

Zimbabwe and Ireland plead for more Test cricket

26 Aug 2024 at 08:10hrs | 160 Views

Telegram app founder arrested at French airport

26 Aug 2024 at 08:09hrs | 495 Views

5 hired hitmen back in the dock

26 Aug 2024 at 08:08hrs | 885 Views

Ngezi Platinum crash out

26 Aug 2024 at 08:08hrs | 326 Views

Australian-based woman loses US$58,000 to friend

26 Aug 2024 at 08:07hrs | 631 Views

VMCZ wants control over online media houses?

26 Aug 2024 at 08:06hrs | 86 Views

Mnangagwa hails WestProp

26 Aug 2024 at 08:06hrs | 212 Views

Esigodini Gold Baron not going back to mining

26 Aug 2024 at 08:05hrs | 508 Views

Man assaults mother after she refused to sleep with him

26 Aug 2024 at 08:04hrs | 1091 Views

Zimbabwe's air ambulance services take off

26 Aug 2024 at 08:03hrs | 329 Views

Zanu-PF to start amendments for Mnangagwa to continue beyond 2028

26 Aug 2024 at 07:59hrs | 460 Views

Zimbabwe critical skills gap set for major boost

26 Aug 2024 at 07:57hrs | 224 Views

Chigumba wants political parties in Zimbabwe to be registered

26 Aug 2024 at 07:56hrs | 407 Views

The existential crisis of Zimbabwe's opposition

25 Aug 2024 at 20:06hrs | 507 Views

Jonathan Moyo tells Chamisa that 'facts are stubborn'

25 Aug 2024 at 18:01hrs | 4775 Views

Zimbabwean bishop arrested in Nigeria

25 Aug 2024 at 17:46hrs | 1906 Views