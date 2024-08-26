Mnangagwa's allies set in motion manoeuvres to amend Constitution

News / National

by Staff reporter

Allies of President Emmerson Mnangagwa are spearheading efforts to amend the Zimbabwean Constitution to allow him to extend his presidency beyond the two-term limit, which currently ends in 2028.Despite Mnangagwa’s declaration that he plans to leave office after his second term, the ruling Zanu-PF party aims to propose a constitutional amendment at its annual conference in October. The initiative has gained momentum, with Harare province recently passing a resolution advocating for the change. Other provinces are expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.Harare provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa confirmed the push, stating, "The immediate need is to amend the Constitution to enable Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond 2028. The current law restricts the President to two five-year terms. We are considering options such as extending each term, increasing the term limit to three terms, or removing the limit entirely."With Zanu-PF holding a two-thirds majority in Parliament, the party could potentially amend the Constitution, though a provision preventing amendments that benefit the current president could be a hurdle. Masimirembwa indicated that this clause might be repealed to allow Mnangagwa to benefit from any proposed changes.Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa acknowledged the resolutions made by some provinces but emphasized that they do not represent the official party stance, as the politburo has not yet addressed the issue.Political analyst Pardon Taodzera criticized the move, warning that extending Mnangagwa’s term would undermine democratic norms and set a troubling precedent. "Such attempts to bypass constitutional limits for personal gain will deepen political instability and undermine the country's progress," he said.Legal expert Aaron Hamauswa echoed these concerns, stressing the importance of upholding constitutional limits to preserve democratic principles.The Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI) suggested that while civilian allies may push for constitutional changes, the military's role will be crucial in the final decision-making process. "The military’s involvement in Zanu-PF’s succession plans will become more apparent as the process unfolds," ZDI noted.The move to extend Mnangagwa’s presidency has also created internal divisions within Zanu-PF, with Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga reportedly eyeing the presidency in 2028, though he has not publicly declared his ambitions.