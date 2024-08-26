Latest News Editor's Choice


100 Zimbabwean women captured into U.S entrepreneurship program

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
The U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe has selected 100 women for training through the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), a program aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth. 
The initiative is part of the U.S. Strategy on Global Women's Economic Security, designed to empower women and girls worldwide to contribute meaningfully to economic development.
During the program’s launch, U.S. Ambassador Pamela Tremont praised the participants for their bravery in pursuing entrepreneurship despite the challenges. 
"Starting a business is daunting, but you have shown great courage," she said. Tremont expressed confidence in the participants' potential and encouraged them to make the most of the opportunity.
The AWE program will provide participants with mentorship, site visits, and talks from both U.S. and local business experts. Key supporters include the U.S. African Development Foundation, CABS, and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Ambassador Tremont reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to enhancing investment opportunities in Zimbabwe and highlighted the importance of supporting women in business. She concluded with a quote from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, emphasizing the positive impact of empowering women on families and communities.

The program reflects the embassy's ongoing efforts to improve the U.S.-Zimbabwe investment climate and support innovative entrepreneurs in the region.


Source - NewZimbabwe

