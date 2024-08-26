Zimbabwe's human rights record spoiled by 'over politicisation' of issues

News / National

by Staff reporter

Jessie Majome, chairperson of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), has emphasized the need for greater public education on human rights to enhance their appreciation and impact on improving livelihoods.Majome, who began her role in March, observed that the "over-politicization" of human rights issues - where political parties are seen as either victims or violators - hinders efforts to foster a culture of respect for these rights.In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Majome highlighted that human rights should transcend partisan politics and be recognized as universal and essential for everyone's well-being.She criticized the tendency to use human rights as political leverage and stressed that they should unite rather than divide.Majome also addressed recent incidents such as the arbitrary arrest of Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) Senator Jameson Timba and others, suggesting that political showmanship often distorts the true nature of such events.She emphasized the importance of allowing peaceful demonstrations and criticized Western nations for their own human rights issues while criticizing Zimbabwe.Highlighting Zimbabwe's rich cultural heritage of Ubuntu/Hunhu, Majome underscored that human rights are deeply embedded in the nation's values and were central to the liberation struggle.She called for a renewed commitment to these rights and announced that the ZHRC is actively working to educate communities about their rights through grassroots initiatives.