Zesa switches off 17 Bulawayo Suburbs

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A TOTAL of 17 Suburbs in Bulawayo will be without electricity for about 7hours between 9am to 4.30pm due to maintenance work.

In a statement on X, The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) identified the affected areas as Emakhandeni, Luveve, Gwabalanda, New Lobengula, Njube, Mpopoma, Matshobana, Mabutweni, Entumbane Complex, Mzilikazi, Trek Mpopoma, NRZ Mpopoma Complex, NOCZIM, Babourfields, Mpilo Hospital, TB Hospital, United College of Education and surroundings areas.
The power utility said maintenance work at Entumbane CSC necessitated the power cut.

Residents in affected areas have been advised to treat all circuits as live because electricity may be restored anytime, without notice.

Source - The Chronicle

