Pedzisai Sakupwanya linked company captures Warriors kit sponsorship

by Staff reporter

BETTERBRANDS Gold has become the official kit sponsor for the Warriors AFCON Qualification Campaign through a deal, valued at $80 000.Announcing the sponsorship deal on X, ZIFA said the deal will see "Betterbrands Gold providing comprehensive support covering top of the range Training, Travel, Leisure, and Matchday Apparel for the national team."ZIFA said replicas will also be provided at a date to be announced."The sponsorship marks a significant commitment by Betterbrands Gold to support the national team as they strive for continental glory. The partnership underscores the company's dedication to uplifting local sports and contributing to the success of the Warriors on the international stage," posted ZIFA.