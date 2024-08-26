Zimbabwe legislators congratulate Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda led a group of legislators to the State House yesterday to "congratulate" President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his recent appointment as the rotational chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) for the next year.However, it is important to note that Sadc did not revise or overturn its election observer mission report, which dismissed Mnangagwa's re-election and his party, Zanu-PF's victory, as deeply flawed and irregular. The report specifically stated that the election process was inconsistent with the Zimbabwean constitution and the Sadc principles and guidelines for democratic elections in the region.Officially, Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF's disputed victory remains rejected by Sadc, despite the issue being sidestepped during its recent summit in Harare.