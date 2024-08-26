China joins efforts to revive Zimbabwe agriculture

News / National

by Staff reporter

China has partnered with the Zimbabwean Government to enhance the country's agricultural sector and improve food security.This collaboration includes embedding seven Chinese agricultural experts in Zimbabwe's Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development to provide technical support.Additionally, Zimbabwean agricultural officials will undertake 12-day tours of China to learn from its agricultural advancements.This initiative is part of a three-year technical assistance program under a cooperation agreement between China and Zimbabwe.The program aims to share advanced agricultural practices and technologies to help Zimbabwe achieve food self-sufficiency and strengthen its agricultural infrastructure.The Chinese experts are involved in policy development and technical assistance, including establishing Agricultural Demonstration Villages to introduce innovative techniques to local farmers.They are also focused on capacity building, training local agricultural professionals to ensure sustainable knowledge transfer.This partnership underscores the potential of international collaboration in advancing agricultural development and fostering sustainable growth.