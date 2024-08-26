Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe Communist Party slams Zanu-PF's bid to extend Mnangagwa's rule

by Staff reporter
22 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Communist Party (ZCP) has criticised Zanu-PF's efforts to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule, asserting that Zimbabwe needs to move beyond the current leadership due to its role in the nation's ongoing economic difficulties.

ZCP General Secretary Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena made these remarks in response to recent calls from Zanu-PF's Harare Province for constitutional amendments that would allow President Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond 2028 when his current term is set to end.

Speaking against the proposed amendments, Mabhena questioned the logic of extending Mnangagwa's presidency.

"While any constitution can be amended, we don't see the need to amend the Zimbabwean Constitution to allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stay in office. There is no basis," he told CITE.

Zanu-PF's Harare Province, led by Chairman Godwills Masimirembwa, recently resolved at a provincial inter-district conference to push for constitutional changes. These could include extending the number of years per term, increasing the term limit from two terms to three, or eliminating term limits entirely.

Masimirembwa suggested that any such amendments should specifically benefit Mnangagwa, enabling him to continue his leadership.

However, Mabhena sharply criticised these proposals, particularly questioning the credibility of Zanu-PF's much-touted Vision 2030.

"What projects is Zanu-PF talking about? The so-called Vision 2030 doesn't exist. What is the vision? It is not there," Mabhena said.

The general secretary argued that Mnangagwa's administration has failed in critical areas such as economic restructuring, job creation, and boosting production.

"You cannot say you want a person who has failed in restructuring the economy, failed to create jobs, failed to ensure there is production, and then your main priority is that this same person should continue in office to see through this vision. What vision?" Mabhena questioned, expressing deep scepticism about the government's goals.

Mabhena further lamented the state of the economy, highlighting high unemployment, the exodus of people to neighbouring countries in search of better opportunities, and the instability of the local currency.

"There's massive unemployment, young people are leaving in droves for neighbouring countries. So the 2030 vision only exists in the minds of Zanu-PF members," he said, accusing the party of using the vision as a cover for looting state resources.

"In fact, it is a vision of looting resources so they want Mnangagwa to stay in office so that they can continue looting. Our currency is unstable, there's no organized production, unemployment is at its highest, and our economy is informal. What vision are they talking about?"

He also pointed to deteriorating infrastructure as evidence of the government's failure.

"You can't drive from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls; look at the roads across the country. There is no railway network. What vision are they talking about? The vision does not exist," Mabhena said.

For the ZCP, Mabhena also stated that the issue of failed leadership extends beyond Mnangagwa to Zanu-PF as a whole.

"It's not only about Mnangagwa, it's about Zanu-PF as a political institution. The party has no clue on how to organize production. We must organise an election enabling a new government to take over because Zanu-PF has failed. It has failed to rebuild the economy of Zimbabwe," he declared.

As Zanu-PF prepares for its 21st Annual People's Conference at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Grounds in Bulawayo from October 22 to 27, 2024, Mabhena noted that the focus should be on the need for new leadership rather than extending Mnangagwa's tenure.

"President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF should not be given another term in the name of Vision 2030. We must have elections in 2028 and let the people of Zimbabwe elect a government of their choice," he insisted.

The general secretary also questioned Zanu-PF's reliance on Mnangagwa for their "so-called" Vision 2030, asking if the ruling party was facing a leadership crisis.

"Even if Zanu-PF claims to be a strong institution, why do they place the implementation of their Vision 2030 on one person—Mnangagwa? Are they telling us they have no one else capable of leading them and carrying through their vision? If so, then Zanu-PF is admitting they have a leadership crisis," he said.

According to reports, the proposed resolutions made by Zanu-PF's Harare Province will be presented to the party leadership at the upcoming annual conference, where discussions about the proposed constitutional amendments are expected to take centre stage.

However, Mabhena urged Zimbabweans to continue resisting such plans so that "Zanu-PF gets the message that people are tired of them."


Source - cite

