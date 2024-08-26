Bulawayo installs street cameras on CBD roads

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tendy Three Investment Private Limited (TTI) has begun installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on various roads in Bulawayo's Central Business District (CBD) as part of its mandate to implement a smart parking system.TTI was awarded a tender by the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) in 2022 to develop the US$2.2 million parking system through a public-private partnership.The new parking system includes software designed to count vehicles, increase visibility, and enhance security across the city.According to BCC Corporate Communications Manager Nesisa Mpofu, the first phase of camera installation covers the area from Fife Street to Robert Mugabe Way.The cameras are intended to monitor parking marshals and enforcement teams as they carry out their duties, as well as to track movements within the parking areas."In line with the parking management contract, Tendy Three Investments Parking Solutions has initiated the installation of street cameras on various roads in the city," Mpofu stated."These cameras will primarily be used to oversee the parking management project, ensuring the proper execution of duties by marshals and enforcement teams. The first phase of installation covers Fife Street to Robert Mugabe Way, with plans to eventually cover the entire Central Business District."However, some activists have previously raised concerns that the cameras could be misused by law enforcement agencies to monitor citizens under the guise of crime prevention.