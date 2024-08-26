ZANU PF official booed at rally

News / National

by Paul Ndou

Factionalism has reached the boiling point in Buhera South constituency with the legislator Ngonidzane Mudekunye allegedly mobilizing supporters who denounce Manicaland provincial chairperson Tawanda Mukodza.A fortnight ago the provincial leadership led by Mukodza went to Mutiusinazita Central in ward 27 for cell verification where he was booed by Mudekunye's supporters.A source who preferred anonymity said Mudekunye illegally fired ward 29 party chairman Gift Dzitiro at Chirwire district."Mudekunye illegally fired chairman Dzitiro on factional grounds and the provincial leadership led by Mukodza came to address the issue but he was humiliated by Mudekunye's supporters," the source."The supporters booed at Mukodza as he tried to address the issue and the leadership took to their heels after Mudekunye's thugs sang revolutionary songs threatening to attack Mukodza and his colleagues."Contacted for comment Mukodza confirmed the case without giving more details.Meanwhile, a member of the National Consultative Assembly (NCA) Kereniya Chimuso urged the provincial leadership or national leadership to come and solve Mudenyuke's case publicly."We are in trouble with Mudekunye's violent tendencies the leadership should not conduct private investigations instead his issue should be discussed publicly so that we also give evidence of his violent character we say no to violence in ZANU PF," she said.It is further alleged that the Provincial leadership ordered the District Coordinating Committee (DCC) on Saturday but Mudekunye advised people not to attend in protest of cell verification by chairman Dzitiro.The DCC reported back to the province that they have failed to resolve the issue too it now remains to be seen what the party will do with the problematic Chirwire district.