Harare-Chirundu Highway upgrade works resume

Work on the Harare-Chirundu highway has resumed, with five local contractors - Tensor Systems, Bitumen World, Masimba, Fossil, and Exodus and Company - now actively on-site.These contractors were previously directed by the Treasury to focus on upgrading roads in Harare ahead of the 44th SADC Summit.The $550 million project involves partial dualisation and widening of the highway, with completion targeted for August next year.Each contractor is responsible for a 67-kilometer stretch of the 340-kilometer road. Workers are currently focused on creating detour routes and finishing tasks that were paused before the summit.The project has also created employment opportunities for around 1,500 youths, and local communities, particularly in Mapinga, are anticipating economic benefits.Officials and contractors are confident that the project will be completed within the 18-month deadline, though there are calls for the urgent release of additional funds to ensure smooth progress.