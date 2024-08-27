Zimbabwe, Russia to sign key pacts

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe and Russia are set to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) focused on advancing education development, particularly in training teachers.The collaboration will involve online training with a physical component, where 25 Zimbabwean teachers will travel to Russia for specialized training in artificial intelligence (AI) to help implement the country's heritage-based Education 5.0.Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerayi Moyo, and a Russian delegation led by Mr. Egorov Konstantin, Rector of Perm State Humanitarian and Pedagogical University, have discussed the details of this partnership.In addition to the teacher training, the university will contribute to Zimbabwe's digital transformation in education by integrating ICTs into lesson plans, offering AI courses, and supporting learners with special needs.The university has already donated 10 laptops to this initiative.The cooperation also includes plans to twin Zimbabwean higher and tertiary institutions with the Russian university, with scholarships offered for studies in nuclear power and energy.Other proposals include agricultural programs, Russian language studies, and international competitions in scientific and technical innovation for students.Cultural and academic exchanges between the two nations are also planned, further strengthening their long-standing relationship.