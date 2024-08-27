Zimbabwe govt warns against subversion

News / National

by Staff reporter

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe emphasized the Zimbabwean security sector's Constitutional mandate to maintain order and prevent criminal activities, stating that the government will not tolerate actions by a few individuals aimed at disrupting the lives of the majority.Speaking at a media briefing after the successful and peaceful hosting of the 44th SADC Summit, Minister Kazembe praised Zimbabweans for their peaceful conduct, despite attempts by some to incite protests and unrest.He highlighted the security sector's pride in the citizens' choice of peace and unity over conflict, urging the public to remain vigilant against foreign influences that seek to create division.Minister Kazembe also reassured that the security sector is committed to preserving national security and upholding the rule of law, while dismissing claims that the Judiciary and security forces could be manipulated.Additionally, he called on citizens to respect traffic laws and warned that enforcement would be tightened.The Minister also addressed the issue of land barons, vowing that they would be held accountable without fear or favor.He concluded by urging the public to support the government's efforts towards achieving Vision 2030 and improving living standards under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership. The briefing was attended by senior government and police officials.