Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt warns against subversion

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe emphasized the Zimbabwean security sector's Constitutional mandate to maintain order and prevent criminal activities, stating that the government will not tolerate actions by a few individuals aimed at disrupting the lives of the majority.

Speaking at a media briefing after the successful and peaceful hosting of the 44th SADC Summit, Minister Kazembe praised Zimbabweans for their peaceful conduct, despite attempts by some to incite protests and unrest.

He highlighted the security sector's pride in the citizens' choice of peace and unity over conflict, urging the public to remain vigilant against foreign influences that seek to create division.

Minister Kazembe also reassured that the security sector is committed to preserving national security and upholding the rule of law, while dismissing claims that the Judiciary and security forces could be manipulated.

Additionally, he called on citizens to respect traffic laws and warned that enforcement would be tightened.

The Minister also addressed the issue of land barons, vowing that they would be held accountable without fear or favor.

He concluded by urging the public to support the government's efforts towards achieving Vision 2030 and improving living standards under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership. The briefing was attended by senior government and police officials.



Source - The Herald

Must Read

CCC to fight ED2030 push

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Kariba Dam levels worsen

9 mins ago | 3 Views

ZERA in nationwide clampdown on contaminated fuel suppliers

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu bail bid delayed

12 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe medical professionals wrangle spill into High Court

13 mins ago | 4 Views

'No maintenance monies until after DNA tests’

15 mins ago | 13 Views

Bulawayo installs street CCtv cameras

17 mins ago | 10 Views

Cop in court for extorting bribe from kombi driver

20 mins ago | 8 Views

Bulawayo whiz-kid creates pothole repair drone

21 mins ago | 20 Views

Mckop honoured to serve Zimbabwe

22 mins ago | 20 Views

FC Cincinnati sign defender Teenage Hadebe

25 mins ago | 4 Views

Warriors coach torches widespread social media debate

25 mins ago | 12 Views

CCC councilors blew US$11m on workshops in 7 months

27 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia to sign key pacts

32 mins ago | 16 Views

Harare-Chirundu Highway upgrade works resume

33 mins ago | 10 Views

Cowards must stop quacking, come out of the closet and fight like man! - VAAZ

15 hrs ago | 898 Views

ZANU PF official booed at rally

15 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Bulawayo installs street cameras on CBD roads

18 hrs ago | 1610 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party slams Zanu-PF's bid to extend Mnangagwa's rule

18 hrs ago | 659 Views

The Power of Nonviolent Resistance in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 293 Views

China joins efforts to revive Zimbabwe agriculture

19 hrs ago | 426 Views

Imbiber burns neighbour's house

21 hrs ago | 763 Views

Team Pachedu belated V11 data does not 'vindicate' ZEC, it confirms the folly of CCC participating in flawed elections

21 hrs ago | 438 Views

Voice stress analysis helps determine a person's honesty

21 hrs ago | 160 Views

War veterans trained local fume over relegation to mere collaborators

21 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe legislators congratulate Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zesa explains power shortages

22 hrs ago | 632 Views

Zimbabwean man survives deadly shooting in South Africa

22 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Pedzisai Sakupwanya linked company captures Warriors kit sponsorship

22 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zesa switches off 17 Bulawayo Suburbs

22 hrs ago | 797 Views

Local Bank proposes US$35bn loan to Zimbabwe Government

22 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Unilever pulling out of Zimbabwe after 80 years

23 hrs ago | 1049 Views

South Africa's Constitutional Court makes law to have eye

27 Aug 2024 at 09:19hrs | 801 Views

Zimbabwe's human rights record spoiled by 'over politicisation' of issues

27 Aug 2024 at 08:15hrs | 313 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation rises by 0,4%

27 Aug 2024 at 08:13hrs | 202 Views

100 Zimbabwean women captured into U.S entrepreneurship program

27 Aug 2024 at 08:13hrs | 568 Views

Mnangagwa's allies set in motion manoeuvres to amend Constitution

27 Aug 2024 at 08:11hrs | 868 Views

'Sex enhancing drug overdose fatal'

27 Aug 2024 at 08:09hrs | 1294 Views

Zimbabwean woman killed, remains fed to pigs by a white farmer

27 Aug 2024 at 08:08hrs | 3675 Views

Timba and team files application for discharge

27 Aug 2024 at 08:05hrs | 231 Views

Chief Dakamela appeals for stockfeed

27 Aug 2024 at 07:58hrs | 180 Views

Bulawayo drug hotspot suburbs named

27 Aug 2024 at 07:56hrs | 621 Views

Mohadi meets Chakwera

27 Aug 2024 at 07:55hrs | 218 Views

Kombi conductor attacks passenger with a log

27 Aug 2024 at 07:53hrs | 413 Views

Zanu-PF warns party vehicle abusers

27 Aug 2024 at 07:51hrs | 397 Views

Harare Commission uncovers massive land looting

27 Aug 2024 at 07:50hrs | 334 Views

Zimbabwe modernises weather monitoring systems

27 Aug 2024 at 07:49hrs | 87 Views

Zimbabwean woman elected first African Mayor in UK town

27 Aug 2024 at 07:47hrs | 417 Views

Zimbabwean bishop deported from Nigeria

27 Aug 2024 at 07:46hrs | 502 Views