Warriors coach torches widespread social media debate

by Staff reporter
35 secs ago | Views
Less than a week after promising to select his squad based on merit, Zimbabwe's Warriors coach, Michael Nees, has sparked debate by including players who have not been active at club level in his 23-member squad for the upcoming 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon.

This has led to widespread criticism, especially regarding the inclusion of defenders Teenage Hadebe, who has been without a club since May, and Andrew Mbeba, who has seen little game time with Highlanders.

Despite his initial pledge to only select in-form and match-fit players, Nees chose to rely on "tried and tested" individuals for his first assignments as Warriors coach.

This decision has raised concerns among football stakeholders, with many questioning why more active players, like Highlanders' Peter Muduhwa or top scorers William Manondo and Tymon Machope, were overlooked.

The exclusion of Khama Billiat, who has shown good form at Yadah, also drew attention, though it's reported that Billiat declined Nees' invitation to return from retirement.

Nees' selection has prompted discussions about whether his decisions align with his previous statements, particularly in light of the absence of explanations for the omissions of certain in-form players.

The Warriors are set to begin their 2025 AFCON qualification campaign against Kenya on September 6, followed by a match against Cameroon on September 10, both in Uganda due to Zimbabwe's lack of FIFA-approved stadiums.

Amid the selection controversy, ZIFA has secured a US$80,000 sponsorship deal with Betterbrands Gold to provide comprehensive support for the team, including matchday apparel and training gear.

Source - The Herald

