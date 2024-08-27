Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

FC Cincinnati sign defender Teenage Hadebe

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
FC Cincinnati have signed defender Teenage Hadebe to a contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026, the club announced today. Additionally, FCC have traded their natural first round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and a conditional $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) to LA Galaxy in exchange for the Right of First Refusal for Hadebe.

Hadebe, 28, most recently featured in 11 matches for Konyaspor of the Turkish Süper Lig in the 2023/24 season. The native of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe has made 51 appearances in MLS, all with Houston Dynamo FC from 2021-23.

“We’d like to welcome Teenage and his family to Cincinnati,” said General Manager Chris Albright. “His MLS and international experience, as well as his skillset and defensive quality, will make him a strong addition to our group. We are excited to have him join the club.”

The Zimbabwean international has made 31 senior appearances for his country – 30 starts – and has scored two career international goals. On Monday, Hadebe earned a call-up to his national team ahead of the September FIFA International Window for Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Kenya (Sept. 6) and Cameroon (Sept. 10).

“I’m so happy to join FC Cincinnati,” said Hadebe. “I’m excited to join up with the team and meet the fans at TQL stadium soon. I look forward to giving my all to fight for this club as we look to achieve our goals this season.”

Hadebe joined Houston ahead of the 2021 season as a Designated Player. In his three seasons with the club, Hadebe made 56 appearances across all competitions, including 16 in 2023. He appeared in both the 2023 U.S. Open Cup Final in Houston’s win over Inter Miami CF and in the 2023 Western Conference Final at LAFC. He scored three goals and added one assist in his stint with the Dynamo.

Prior to joining Houston, the left-footed center back appeared in 60 games for Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish Süper Lig. Hadebe earned Süper Lig Team of the Season honors following his first year with the club and earned Süper Lig Team of the Week honors five times during the 2020/2021 season. He also appeared in the UEFA Europa League for the club against Slovenian side Olumpija in a 2019 qualifier.

Hadebe made his professional debut at 17 with Bantu Tshintsha Guluva Rovers Football Club, where he played from 2012-2015. The defender remained in his hometown of Bulawayo and joined Highlanders FC for a season and finished his career in Zimbabwe in 2017 with Chicken Inn FC.

In total, Hadebe has scored six goals and added five assists in his professional career which has totaled nearly 170 appearances.

TRANSACTION: On August 27, 2024, FC Cincinnati sign defender Teenage Hadebe to a contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. Additionally, FCC have traded their natural first round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and a conditional $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) to LA Galaxy in exchange for the Right of First Refusal for Hadebe.

TEENAGE HADEBE
Pronunciation: Teenage Huh-day-bee
Position: Defender
Height: 5’ 11”
Birthdate: Sept. 17, 1995 (28)
Birthplace: Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
Nationality: Zimbabwe
How Acquired: Signed to a contract through 2025 with an option for 2026 on Aug. 27, 2024


Source - FC Cincinnati.com

Must Read

Warriors coach torches widespread social media debate

2 mins ago | 0 Views

CCC councilors blew US$11m on workshops in 7 months

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns against subversion

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia to sign key pacts

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Harare-Chirundu Highway upgrade works resume

10 mins ago | 0 Views

Cowards must stop quacking, come out of the closet and fight like man! - VAAZ

15 hrs ago | 874 Views

ZANU PF official booed at rally

15 hrs ago | 1997 Views

Bulawayo installs street cameras on CBD roads

18 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party slams Zanu-PF's bid to extend Mnangagwa's rule

18 hrs ago | 634 Views

The Power of Nonviolent Resistance in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 281 Views

China joins efforts to revive Zimbabwe agriculture

18 hrs ago | 413 Views

Imbiber burns neighbour's house

21 hrs ago | 756 Views

Team Pachedu belated V11 data does not 'vindicate' ZEC, it confirms the folly of CCC participating in flawed elections

21 hrs ago | 431 Views

Voice stress analysis helps determine a person's honesty

21 hrs ago | 158 Views

War veterans trained local fume over relegation to mere collaborators

21 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zimbabwe legislators congratulate Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zesa explains power shortages

21 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabwean man survives deadly shooting in South Africa

21 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Pedzisai Sakupwanya linked company captures Warriors kit sponsorship

21 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zesa switches off 17 Bulawayo Suburbs

21 hrs ago | 785 Views

Local Bank proposes US$35bn loan to Zimbabwe Government

21 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Unilever pulling out of Zimbabwe after 80 years

23 hrs ago | 1042 Views

South Africa's Constitutional Court makes law to have eye

27 Aug 2024 at 09:19hrs | 798 Views

Zimbabwe's human rights record spoiled by 'over politicisation' of issues

27 Aug 2024 at 08:15hrs | 312 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation rises by 0,4%

27 Aug 2024 at 08:13hrs | 200 Views

100 Zimbabwean women captured into U.S entrepreneurship program

27 Aug 2024 at 08:13hrs | 561 Views

Mnangagwa's allies set in motion manoeuvres to amend Constitution

27 Aug 2024 at 08:11hrs | 854 Views

'Sex enhancing drug overdose fatal'

27 Aug 2024 at 08:09hrs | 1287 Views

Zimbabwean woman killed, remains fed to pigs by a white farmer

27 Aug 2024 at 08:08hrs | 3661 Views

Timba and team files application for discharge

27 Aug 2024 at 08:05hrs | 231 Views

Chief Dakamela appeals for stockfeed

27 Aug 2024 at 07:58hrs | 180 Views

Bulawayo drug hotspot suburbs named

27 Aug 2024 at 07:56hrs | 618 Views

Mohadi meets Chakwera

27 Aug 2024 at 07:55hrs | 216 Views

Kombi conductor attacks passenger with a log

27 Aug 2024 at 07:53hrs | 412 Views

Zanu-PF warns party vehicle abusers

27 Aug 2024 at 07:51hrs | 397 Views

Harare Commission uncovers massive land looting

27 Aug 2024 at 07:50hrs | 332 Views

Zimbabwe modernises weather monitoring systems

27 Aug 2024 at 07:49hrs | 86 Views

Zimbabwean woman elected first African Mayor in UK town

27 Aug 2024 at 07:47hrs | 416 Views

Zimbabwean bishop deported from Nigeria

27 Aug 2024 at 07:46hrs | 496 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors squad named

27 Aug 2024 at 07:43hrs | 387 Views

NRZ has no properties abroad

27 Aug 2024 at 07:40hrs | 106 Views

DJ Shugeta bashes secret lover over light

27 Aug 2024 at 07:00hrs | 670 Views

Churches to intensify Highways carnage cleansing

26 Aug 2024 at 22:42hrs | 337 Views

ZANU PF MP threatens blood bath

26 Aug 2024 at 22:28hrs | 2336 Views

Econet modernises +1,000 sites

26 Aug 2024 at 16:41hrs | 641 Views

Bulawayo City Council discontinues water supplies citywide

26 Aug 2024 at 16:37hrs | 832 Views

Silobela's Chief Gobo dies

26 Aug 2024 at 16:36hrs | 730 Views

Mutambara wants Africa to set the agenda for its relations with China

26 Aug 2024 at 15:27hrs | 1198 Views

Sven-Goran Eriksson dies

26 Aug 2024 at 12:53hrs | 1560 Views