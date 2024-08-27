Mckop honoured to serve Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Pernell Mckop has expressed deep honor and excitement at being invited to join Warriors coach Michael Nees’ staff as the goalkeepers’ coach.Mckop, a former Zimbabwe youth international, described the appointment as humbling and a privilege to serve his country once again. He previously served as a coach during the COSAFA tournament and is eager to contribute under the experienced Nees.Mckop, who has a rich football history, was a standout player from a young age, being called up to the senior national team at just 18.He has since built a successful coaching career, primarily in South Africa, with notable stints at various clubs. He currently coaches at Stellenbosch FC, which will face AS Vita in the CAF Confederation Cup soon after Zimbabwe's AFCON qualifiers.Mckop’s appointment is pending final communication between ZIFA and his club, but he is enthusiastic about the opportunity to support Zimbabwean football at an international level.