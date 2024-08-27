News / National
Bulawayo whiz-kid creates pothole repair drone
Rahil Bhavan, an 18-year-old student from Christian Brothers' College (CBC) in Bulawayo, has developed a drone equipped with a machine-learning algorithm designed to detect and map potholes for repair.
Inspired by the city's ongoing pothole issues, Bhavan's drone autonomously scans road surfaces, identifies potholes in real-time, and provides data that helps prioritize repairs, potentially improving infrastructure management and reducing maintenance costs.
Despite challenges, including securing parts and a flying license, Bhavan remains committed to enhancing the technology, aiming for broader implementation across Zimbabwe.
His project, supported by the school and city council, is part of his efforts as a junior city councillor and reflects his passion for using technology to solve real-world problems.
Bhavan's work has been praised by his school for its innovation and potential impact on urban infrastructure management.
