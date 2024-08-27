Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo whiz-kid creates pothole repair drone

by Staff reporter
35 secs ago | Views
Rahil Bhavan, an 18-year-old student from Christian Brothers' College (CBC) in Bulawayo, has developed a drone equipped with a machine-learning algorithm designed to detect and map potholes for repair.

Inspired by the city's ongoing pothole issues, Bhavan's drone autonomously scans road surfaces, identifies potholes in real-time, and provides data that helps prioritize repairs, potentially improving infrastructure management and reducing maintenance costs.

Despite challenges, including securing parts and a flying license, Bhavan remains committed to enhancing the technology, aiming for broader implementation across Zimbabwe.

His project, supported by the school and city council, is part of his efforts as a junior city councillor and reflects his passion for using technology to solve real-world problems.

Bhavan's work has been praised by his school for its innovation and potential impact on urban infrastructure management.




Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Mckop honoured to serve Zimbabwe

2 mins ago | 0 Views

FC Cincinnati sign defender Teenage Hadebe

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Warriors coach torches widespread social media debate

5 mins ago | 0 Views

CCC councilors blew US$11m on workshops in 7 months

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns against subversion

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia to sign key pacts

12 mins ago | 3 Views

Harare-Chirundu Highway upgrade works resume

13 mins ago | 0 Views

Cowards must stop quacking, come out of the closet and fight like man! - VAAZ

15 hrs ago | 878 Views

ZANU PF official booed at rally

15 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Bulawayo installs street cameras on CBD roads

18 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party slams Zanu-PF's bid to extend Mnangagwa's rule

18 hrs ago | 638 Views

The Power of Nonviolent Resistance in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 284 Views

China joins efforts to revive Zimbabwe agriculture

19 hrs ago | 415 Views

Imbiber burns neighbour's house

21 hrs ago | 757 Views

Team Pachedu belated V11 data does not 'vindicate' ZEC, it confirms the folly of CCC participating in flawed elections

21 hrs ago | 433 Views

Voice stress analysis helps determine a person's honesty

21 hrs ago | 160 Views

War veterans trained local fume over relegation to mere collaborators

21 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwe legislators congratulate Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zesa explains power shortages

21 hrs ago | 627 Views

Zimbabwean man survives deadly shooting in South Africa

21 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Pedzisai Sakupwanya linked company captures Warriors kit sponsorship

21 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zesa switches off 17 Bulawayo Suburbs

21 hrs ago | 786 Views

Local Bank proposes US$35bn loan to Zimbabwe Government

21 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Unilever pulling out of Zimbabwe after 80 years

23 hrs ago | 1044 Views

South Africa's Constitutional Court makes law to have eye

27 Aug 2024 at 09:19hrs | 799 Views

Zimbabwe's human rights record spoiled by 'over politicisation' of issues

27 Aug 2024 at 08:15hrs | 312 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation rises by 0,4%

27 Aug 2024 at 08:13hrs | 200 Views

100 Zimbabwean women captured into U.S entrepreneurship program

27 Aug 2024 at 08:13hrs | 563 Views

Mnangagwa's allies set in motion manoeuvres to amend Constitution

27 Aug 2024 at 08:11hrs | 856 Views

'Sex enhancing drug overdose fatal'

27 Aug 2024 at 08:09hrs | 1289 Views

Zimbabwean woman killed, remains fed to pigs by a white farmer

27 Aug 2024 at 08:08hrs | 3667 Views

Timba and team files application for discharge

27 Aug 2024 at 08:05hrs | 231 Views

Chief Dakamela appeals for stockfeed

27 Aug 2024 at 07:58hrs | 180 Views

Bulawayo drug hotspot suburbs named

27 Aug 2024 at 07:56hrs | 618 Views

Mohadi meets Chakwera

27 Aug 2024 at 07:55hrs | 217 Views

Kombi conductor attacks passenger with a log

27 Aug 2024 at 07:53hrs | 413 Views

Zanu-PF warns party vehicle abusers

27 Aug 2024 at 07:51hrs | 397 Views

Harare Commission uncovers massive land looting

27 Aug 2024 at 07:50hrs | 333 Views

Zimbabwe modernises weather monitoring systems

27 Aug 2024 at 07:49hrs | 86 Views

Zimbabwean woman elected first African Mayor in UK town

27 Aug 2024 at 07:47hrs | 416 Views

Zimbabwean bishop deported from Nigeria

27 Aug 2024 at 07:46hrs | 496 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors squad named

27 Aug 2024 at 07:43hrs | 387 Views

NRZ has no properties abroad

27 Aug 2024 at 07:40hrs | 106 Views

DJ Shugeta bashes secret lover over light

27 Aug 2024 at 07:00hrs | 670 Views

Churches to intensify Highways carnage cleansing

26 Aug 2024 at 22:42hrs | 337 Views

ZANU PF MP threatens blood bath

26 Aug 2024 at 22:28hrs | 2337 Views

Econet modernises +1,000 sites

26 Aug 2024 at 16:41hrs | 641 Views

Bulawayo City Council discontinues water supplies citywide

26 Aug 2024 at 16:37hrs | 833 Views

Silobela's Chief Gobo dies

26 Aug 2024 at 16:36hrs | 730 Views