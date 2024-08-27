Cop in court for extorting bribe from kombi driver

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 38-year-old police officer stationed in Bulawayo, Memory Sayi, has been charged with criminal abuse of office.According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Sayi, along with another officer, encountered Donald Muchemi, the complainant, who was dropping off passengers at an undesignated location while driving a commuter omnibus.The officers arrested Muchemi and took him to the Bulawayo traffic office.Sayi was instructed to accompany Muchemi to the fines office, where he was supposed to pay a fine. However, Sayi allegedly informed Muchemi that the fine would be USD 160 but coerced him into paying her USD 30 instead.Muchemi later informed the owner of the commuter omnibus and filed a police report. Upon learning of the complaint, Sayi allegedly attempted to cover up the incident by issuing a receipt for the USD 30 and forging Muchemi's signature.Sayi was released on bail for USD 100 and is scheduled to appear in court via summons.