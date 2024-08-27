Bulawayo installs street CCtv cameras

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC), in partnership with Tendy Three Investments (TTI), has launched the first phase of a camera surveillance initiative aimed at enhancing public safety and improving parking management in the city.The installation began on Fife Street, marking the start of a project designed to monitor parking marshals, enforcement teams, and overall movements within the parking management area.According to BCC corporate communications manager, Mrs. Nesisa Mpofu, the surveillance system is a collaborative effort between the municipality and TTI to implement efficient parking management solutions.The cameras will monitor vehicle speeds, traffic violations, and traffic flow, contributing to a safer and more organized urban environment.This initiative is part of a broader government plan to implement security cameras in smart cities, beginning with Harare, under the Smart Zimbabwe Master Plan.The project aims to modernize urban management, improve public safety, and enhance traffic control across the country.