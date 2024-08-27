Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo installs street CCtv cameras

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
The Bulawayo City Council (BCC), in partnership with Tendy Three Investments (TTI), has launched the first phase of a camera surveillance initiative aimed at enhancing public safety and improving parking management in the city.

The installation began on Fife Street, marking the start of a project designed to monitor parking marshals, enforcement teams, and overall movements within the parking management area.




According to BCC corporate communications manager, Mrs. Nesisa Mpofu, the surveillance system is a collaborative effort between the municipality and TTI to implement efficient parking management solutions.
The cameras will monitor vehicle speeds, traffic violations, and traffic flow, contributing to a safer and more organized urban environment.

This initiative is part of a broader government plan to implement security cameras in smart cities, beginning with Harare, under the Smart Zimbabwe Master Plan.

The project aims to modernize urban management, improve public safety, and enhance traffic control across the country.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Cop in court for extorting bribe from kombi driver

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Bulawayo whiz-kid creates pothole repair drone

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Mckop honoured to serve Zimbabwe

6 mins ago | 1 Views

FC Cincinnati sign defender Teenage Hadebe

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Warriors coach torches widespread social media debate

9 mins ago | 1 Views

CCC councilors blew US$11m on workshops in 7 months

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns against subversion

15 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia to sign key pacts

16 mins ago | 5 Views

Harare-Chirundu Highway upgrade works resume

17 mins ago | 3 Views

Cowards must stop quacking, come out of the closet and fight like man! - VAAZ

15 hrs ago | 882 Views

ZANU PF official booed at rally

15 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Bulawayo installs street cameras on CBD roads

18 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party slams Zanu-PF's bid to extend Mnangagwa's rule

18 hrs ago | 641 Views

The Power of Nonviolent Resistance in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 286 Views

China joins efforts to revive Zimbabwe agriculture

19 hrs ago | 416 Views

Imbiber burns neighbour's house

21 hrs ago | 759 Views

Team Pachedu belated V11 data does not 'vindicate' ZEC, it confirms the folly of CCC participating in flawed elections

21 hrs ago | 435 Views

Voice stress analysis helps determine a person's honesty

21 hrs ago | 160 Views

War veterans trained local fume over relegation to mere collaborators

21 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe legislators congratulate Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zesa explains power shortages

21 hrs ago | 628 Views

Zimbabwean man survives deadly shooting in South Africa

21 hrs ago | 1517 Views

Pedzisai Sakupwanya linked company captures Warriors kit sponsorship

21 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zesa switches off 17 Bulawayo Suburbs

21 hrs ago | 789 Views

Local Bank proposes US$35bn loan to Zimbabwe Government

21 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Unilever pulling out of Zimbabwe after 80 years

23 hrs ago | 1045 Views

South Africa's Constitutional Court makes law to have eye

27 Aug 2024 at 09:19hrs | 799 Views

Zimbabwe's human rights record spoiled by 'over politicisation' of issues

27 Aug 2024 at 08:15hrs | 312 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation rises by 0,4%

27 Aug 2024 at 08:13hrs | 200 Views

100 Zimbabwean women captured into U.S entrepreneurship program

27 Aug 2024 at 08:13hrs | 563 Views

Mnangagwa's allies set in motion manoeuvres to amend Constitution

27 Aug 2024 at 08:11hrs | 857 Views

'Sex enhancing drug overdose fatal'

27 Aug 2024 at 08:09hrs | 1289 Views

Zimbabwean woman killed, remains fed to pigs by a white farmer

27 Aug 2024 at 08:08hrs | 3669 Views

Timba and team files application for discharge

27 Aug 2024 at 08:05hrs | 231 Views

Chief Dakamela appeals for stockfeed

27 Aug 2024 at 07:58hrs | 180 Views

Bulawayo drug hotspot suburbs named

27 Aug 2024 at 07:56hrs | 619 Views

Mohadi meets Chakwera

27 Aug 2024 at 07:55hrs | 217 Views

Kombi conductor attacks passenger with a log

27 Aug 2024 at 07:53hrs | 413 Views

Zanu-PF warns party vehicle abusers

27 Aug 2024 at 07:51hrs | 397 Views

Harare Commission uncovers massive land looting

27 Aug 2024 at 07:50hrs | 333 Views

Zimbabwe modernises weather monitoring systems

27 Aug 2024 at 07:49hrs | 86 Views

Zimbabwean woman elected first African Mayor in UK town

27 Aug 2024 at 07:47hrs | 416 Views

Zimbabwean bishop deported from Nigeria

27 Aug 2024 at 07:46hrs | 496 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors squad named

27 Aug 2024 at 07:43hrs | 388 Views

NRZ has no properties abroad

27 Aug 2024 at 07:40hrs | 107 Views

DJ Shugeta bashes secret lover over light

27 Aug 2024 at 07:00hrs | 671 Views

Churches to intensify Highways carnage cleansing

26 Aug 2024 at 22:42hrs | 337 Views

ZANU PF MP threatens blood bath

26 Aug 2024 at 22:28hrs | 2338 Views

Econet modernises +1,000 sites

26 Aug 2024 at 16:41hrs | 642 Views