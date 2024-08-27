'No maintenance monies until after DNA tests’

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Gweru man, Mr. Givemore Shekede, was relieved after a Bulawayo magistrate, Mr. Vakai Douglas Chikwekwe, discharged a maintenance order that required him to pay US$350 monthly for the upkeep of two children he allegedly fathered with his former girlfriend, Ms. Mazvita Chinyoka.The order was lifted due to Chinyoka's repeated avoidance of paternity tests, which were intended to confirm whether the children, aged 12 and 8, were his.Despite being notified by the court on two occasions to undergo DNA testing at the National Blood Services in Harare, Chinyoka failed to comply, citing a lack of funds for travel as her reason.In his ruling, Mr. Chikwekwe emphasized that Shekede had fulfilled his obligations by paying maintenance and facilitating the DNA tests.He stated that the maintenance order issued on February 27th was discharged, allowing Chinyoka the option to pursue the tests if she still claimed the children were biologically Shekede's.