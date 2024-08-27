Latest News Editor's Choice


Chimombe, Mpofu bail bid delayed

by Staff reporter
Mike Chimombe, a ZANU PF central committee member and businessman, appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Courts yesterday for a bail ruling but was remanded back to prison as the decision was postponed.

Magistrate Stanford Mambanje, who is overseeing the case involving Chimombe and his co-accused Moses Mpofu, announced that the bail ruling was not yet ready.

Chimombe, implicated in a US$9.2 million tender scandal for streetlight installation in Harare, claimed in his bail application that he was being targeted due to political motivations. He asserted that he had no connection to Juluka Projects and Plant Hire (Pvt) Ltd.

Mpofu, meanwhile, denied any wrongdoing, specifically rejecting the accusation of submitting a bid document with false information.

The case has been adjourned until tomorrow for the bail ruling.

Source - newsday

