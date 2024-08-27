ZERA in nationwide clampdown on contaminated fuel suppliers

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has issued a strong warning to service stations selling contaminated fuel as part of its intensified quality monitoring and testing campaign across the country.Under the Petroleum Act [Chapter 13:22] and the Petroleum (Fuel Quality) Regulations, ZERA has the authority to test and monitor fuel quality at retail sites nationwide.In a recent statement, ZERA announced that it is targeting operators involved in supplying and retailing fuel that fails to meet quality standards. The authority also released the names of non-compliant suppliers identified in the first half of 2024."Selling fuel that does not meet quality specifications is a criminal offense," ZERA stated. The authority urged motorists who experience vehicle issues after refueling to contact them so that relevant samples can be taken from the site for testing.