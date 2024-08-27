Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZERA in nationwide clampdown on contaminated fuel suppliers

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has issued a strong warning to service stations selling contaminated fuel as part of its intensified quality monitoring and testing campaign across the country.

Under the Petroleum Act [Chapter 13:22] and the Petroleum (Fuel Quality) Regulations, ZERA has the authority to test and monitor fuel quality at retail sites nationwide.

In a recent statement, ZERA announced that it is targeting operators involved in supplying and retailing fuel that fails to meet quality standards. The authority also released the names of non-compliant suppliers identified in the first half of 2024.

"Selling fuel that does not meet quality specifications is a criminal offense," ZERA stated. The authority urged motorists who experience vehicle issues after refueling to contact them so that relevant samples can be taken from the site for testing.



Source - newsday

Must Read

Kariba Dam levels worsen

9 secs ago | 0 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu bail bid delayed

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe medical professionals wrangle spill into High Court

4 mins ago | 1 Views

'No maintenance monies until after DNA tests’

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Bulawayo installs street CCtv cameras

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Cop in court for extorting bribe from kombi driver

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Bulawayo whiz-kid creates pothole repair drone

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Mckop honoured to serve Zimbabwe

13 mins ago | 12 Views

FC Cincinnati sign defender Teenage Hadebe

15 mins ago | 1 Views

Warriors coach torches widespread social media debate

16 mins ago | 7 Views

CCC councilors blew US$11m on workshops in 7 months

18 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns against subversion

21 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia to sign key pacts

23 mins ago | 7 Views

Harare-Chirundu Highway upgrade works resume

24 mins ago | 4 Views

Cowards must stop quacking, come out of the closet and fight like man! - VAAZ

15 hrs ago | 892 Views

ZANU PF official booed at rally

15 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Bulawayo installs street cameras on CBD roads

18 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party slams Zanu-PF's bid to extend Mnangagwa's rule

18 hrs ago | 645 Views

The Power of Nonviolent Resistance in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 289 Views

China joins efforts to revive Zimbabwe agriculture

19 hrs ago | 424 Views

Imbiber burns neighbour's house

21 hrs ago | 761 Views

Team Pachedu belated V11 data does not 'vindicate' ZEC, it confirms the folly of CCC participating in flawed elections

21 hrs ago | 436 Views

Voice stress analysis helps determine a person's honesty

21 hrs ago | 160 Views

War veterans trained local fume over relegation to mere collaborators

21 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zimbabwe legislators congratulate Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zesa explains power shortages

21 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zimbabwean man survives deadly shooting in South Africa

21 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Pedzisai Sakupwanya linked company captures Warriors kit sponsorship

22 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zesa switches off 17 Bulawayo Suburbs

22 hrs ago | 793 Views

Local Bank proposes US$35bn loan to Zimbabwe Government

22 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Unilever pulling out of Zimbabwe after 80 years

23 hrs ago | 1047 Views

South Africa's Constitutional Court makes law to have eye

27 Aug 2024 at 09:19hrs | 799 Views

Zimbabwe's human rights record spoiled by 'over politicisation' of issues

27 Aug 2024 at 08:15hrs | 312 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation rises by 0,4%

27 Aug 2024 at 08:13hrs | 201 Views

100 Zimbabwean women captured into U.S entrepreneurship program

27 Aug 2024 at 08:13hrs | 565 Views

Mnangagwa's allies set in motion manoeuvres to amend Constitution

27 Aug 2024 at 08:11hrs | 863 Views

'Sex enhancing drug overdose fatal'

27 Aug 2024 at 08:09hrs | 1293 Views

Zimbabwean woman killed, remains fed to pigs by a white farmer

27 Aug 2024 at 08:08hrs | 3671 Views

Timba and team files application for discharge

27 Aug 2024 at 08:05hrs | 231 Views

Chief Dakamela appeals for stockfeed

27 Aug 2024 at 07:58hrs | 180 Views

Bulawayo drug hotspot suburbs named

27 Aug 2024 at 07:56hrs | 619 Views

Mohadi meets Chakwera

27 Aug 2024 at 07:55hrs | 217 Views

Kombi conductor attacks passenger with a log

27 Aug 2024 at 07:53hrs | 413 Views

Zanu-PF warns party vehicle abusers

27 Aug 2024 at 07:51hrs | 397 Views

Harare Commission uncovers massive land looting

27 Aug 2024 at 07:50hrs | 334 Views

Zimbabwe modernises weather monitoring systems

27 Aug 2024 at 07:49hrs | 86 Views

Zimbabwean woman elected first African Mayor in UK town

27 Aug 2024 at 07:47hrs | 417 Views

Zimbabwean bishop deported from Nigeria

27 Aug 2024 at 07:46hrs | 498 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors squad named

27 Aug 2024 at 07:43hrs | 388 Views