CCC to fight ED2030 push

News / National

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has announced plans to launch a campaign against proposed constitutional amendments by Zanu-PF that could potentially remove presidential term limits.The proposal, which emerged from recent Zanu-PF provincial meetings, aims to amend the Constitution to allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond 2028.Although Mnangagwa has stated he will not seek an extension of his term, Zanu-PF, with its two-thirds majority in Parliament, could push for such changes.CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi criticized the proposed amendments as undemocratic and contrary to constitutional principles. He emphasized that any constitutional change would require a referendum, and expressed confidence that the public would oppose the extension.Other critics, including Heal Zimbabwe Trust and the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, argue that the country has more pressing issues than constitutional amendments for personal gain.They stress that amending section 91 of the Constitution, which sets presidential term limits, would be a complex and lengthy process, requiring multiple referendums and extensive legal procedures.Legal analysis from Veritas highlights that even if term limits are removed, the current Constitution includes provisions designed to prevent incumbents, like Mnangagwa, from benefiting from such changes.To enable a third presidential term, significant amendments would need to be made to both section 91 and section 328(7) of the Constitution, a process that includes parliamentary approval and a national referendum.