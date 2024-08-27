Zesa brokers a US$5 billion power deal with Indian company

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZESA Holdings has secured a $5 billion agreement with Jindal Steel and Power to overhaul Zimbabwe's aging power generation units at Hwange. This refurbishment is expected to boost the country’s power generation capacity to 2000 megawatts.ZESA chairman Sydney Gata highlighted that this deal, which includes additional investments in transmission and mining, represents the largest single investment Zimbabwe has ever seen. He expressed hope that it will address the severe power shortages affecting key economic sectors.Currently, Zimbabwe faces extensive power outages due to outdated generation units and low water levels at Kariba Dam, leading to over 12 hours of blackouts for households and industries.Naveen Jindal emphasized that the initiative aims to make Zimbabwe self-sufficient in power generation, improving the quality of life and ensuring adequate electricity for all sectors.