Kazembe taunts jailed activists, defends clampdown on dissent

News / National

by Staff reporterq

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe has subtly criticized Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa regarding the ongoing detention of pro-democracy activists and opposition supporters.Mutsvangwa had recently called for the release of these detainees, suggesting that the ruling party might be exerting undue influence over the security services to suppress dissent.Kazembe responded by emphasizing the separation of powers among state institutions, rejecting claims that the judiciary and security services are subject to manipulation. He asserted that the security sector remains independent and committed to professional ethics, dismissing suggestions of interference from any party members.The ongoing detention of over 100 activists, who have frequently been denied bail, has drawn criticism from international diplomats and the United Nations Human Rights Council.Kazembe defended the government’s stance, stating that the security sector’s actions are in line with maintaining law and order, regardless of international scrutiny or events. He stressed that the government will not tolerate what he termed as criminality and subversion by a minority, reaffirming the commitment to uphold public order.