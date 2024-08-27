Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zesco warns of potential Kariba Power Station shutdown

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZESCO has warned of a critical power supply shortage as water levels approach the minimum operating threshold, with the Kariba North Bank Power Station at risk of shutdown by 14 September 2024. The company expects a power deficit of 1,086 megawatts (MW) in August, which is set to rise to 1,280 MW in September.

This shortage is exacerbated by a drought-induced reduction in hydropower generation and planned maintenance by Maamba Energy, which will take 150 MW offline in two phases: 27 August to 10 September and 16 to 30 September.

Further complicating the situation are import route constraints, including equipment failures and vandalism affecting the Namibian route. In response, ZESCO has secured an additional 200 MW in power imports starting 1 August 2024 but warns that this may not fully offset the deficit. Emergency power rationing is being considered as a potential measure.

Source - NewZimbabwe

