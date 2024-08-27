Mnangagwa rapped over wife's 'unnecessary' airport lounge

News / National

by Staff reporter

The recently commissioned State Pavilion at Robert Mugabe Airport, funded by a US$153 million loan from China, has faced intense criticism.Despite the pavilion's lavish design, including a lounge specifically designated for First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa - who does not hold a government office - the expenditure is seen as controversial amid Zimbabwe's economic challenges and inadequate public services.Opposition leader Elisabeth Valerio condemned the project, arguing that it reflects misplaced priorities.She highlighted pressing issues like hunger, inadequate medical services, and neglected infrastructure, suggesting that the funds would be better spent on essential services and reviving Air Zimbabwe.Government officials, however, have defended the pavilion as part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s development agenda, but critics fear it will exacerbate the country's debt and divert resources from critical sectors.