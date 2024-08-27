Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa rapped over wife's 'unnecessary' airport lounge

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The recently commissioned State Pavilion at Robert Mugabe Airport, funded by a US$153 million loan from China, has faced intense criticism. 
Despite the pavilion's lavish design, including a lounge specifically designated for First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa - who does not hold a government office - the expenditure is seen as controversial amid Zimbabwe's economic challenges and inadequate public services.
Opposition leader Elisabeth Valerio condemned the project, arguing that it reflects misplaced priorities. 
She highlighted pressing issues like hunger, inadequate medical services, and neglected infrastructure, suggesting that the funds would be better spent on essential services and reviving Air Zimbabwe.
Government officials, however, have defended the pavilion as part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s development agenda, but critics fear it will exacerbate the country's debt and divert resources from critical sectors.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Billiat returns

4 mins ago | 0 Views

10 Zimbabweans die in SA bus crash

22 mins ago | 49 Views

2 dead in Masvingo-Mbalabala Highway crash

26 mins ago | 14 Views

How a drunk American envoy outed a CIA operative undercover in Zimbabwe

33 mins ago | 86 Views

Another Zimbabwe army general dies

50 mins ago | 150 Views

ZANU PF MP sets thugs on Youth coordinator

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zesco warns of potential Kariba Power Station shutdown

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Kazembe taunts jailed activists, defends clampdown on dissent

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zesa brokers a US$5 billion power deal with Indian company

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

CCC to fight ED2030 push

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Kariba Dam levels worsen

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

ZERA in nationwide clampdown on contaminated fuel suppliers

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu bail bid delayed

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe medical professionals wrangle spill into High Court

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

'No maintenance monies until after DNA tests’

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Bulawayo installs street CCtv cameras

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Cop in court for extorting bribe from kombi driver

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bulawayo whiz-kid creates pothole repair drone

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mckop honoured to serve Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

FC Cincinnati sign defender Teenage Hadebe

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Warriors coach torches widespread social media debate

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

CCC councilors blew US$11m on workshops in 7 months

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns against subversion

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia to sign key pacts

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Harare-Chirundu Highway upgrade works resume

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Cowards must stop quacking, come out of the closet and fight like man! - VAAZ

18 hrs ago | 973 Views

ZANU PF official booed at rally

18 hrs ago | 2368 Views

Bulawayo installs street cameras on CBD roads

21 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party slams Zanu-PF's bid to extend Mnangagwa's rule

21 hrs ago | 760 Views

The Power of Nonviolent Resistance in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 324 Views

China joins efforts to revive Zimbabwe agriculture

22 hrs ago | 442 Views

Imbiber burns neighbour's house

24 hrs ago | 785 Views

Team Pachedu belated V11 data does not 'vindicate' ZEC, it confirms the folly of CCC participating in flawed elections

27 Aug 2024 at 13:21hrs | 453 Views

Voice stress analysis helps determine a person's honesty

27 Aug 2024 at 13:18hrs | 171 Views

War veterans trained local fume over relegation to mere collaborators

27 Aug 2024 at 13:15hrs | 436 Views

Zimbabwe legislators congratulate Mnangagwa

27 Aug 2024 at 12:56hrs | 433 Views

Zesa explains power shortages

27 Aug 2024 at 12:54hrs | 689 Views

Zimbabwean man survives deadly shooting in South Africa

27 Aug 2024 at 12:51hrs | 1634 Views

Pedzisai Sakupwanya linked company captures Warriors kit sponsorship

27 Aug 2024 at 12:45hrs | 483 Views

Zesa switches off 17 Bulawayo Suburbs

27 Aug 2024 at 12:43hrs | 859 Views

Local Bank proposes US$35bn loan to Zimbabwe Government

27 Aug 2024 at 12:42hrs | 1404 Views

Unilever pulling out of Zimbabwe after 80 years

27 Aug 2024 at 11:21hrs | 1091 Views

South Africa's Constitutional Court makes law to have eye

27 Aug 2024 at 09:19hrs | 821 Views

Zimbabwe's human rights record spoiled by 'over politicisation' of issues

27 Aug 2024 at 08:15hrs | 317 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation rises by 0,4%

27 Aug 2024 at 08:13hrs | 211 Views

100 Zimbabwean women captured into U.S entrepreneurship program

27 Aug 2024 at 08:13hrs | 586 Views

Mnangagwa's allies set in motion manoeuvres to amend Constitution

27 Aug 2024 at 08:11hrs | 962 Views

'Sex enhancing drug overdose fatal'

27 Aug 2024 at 08:09hrs | 1335 Views

Zimbabwean woman killed, remains fed to pigs by a white farmer

27 Aug 2024 at 08:08hrs | 3896 Views