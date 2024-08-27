ZANU PF MP sets thugs on Youth coordinator

News / National

by Paul Ndou

Dirty politics continue to rock Buhera South as their legislator Ngonidzane Mudekunye is being accused of sending thugs to attack ward 27 youth coordinator on Heroes day.

The coordinator Stanley Munhopo who is employed by the Ministry of Youth confirmed the case."I was a victim of factional politics on Heroes Day when our MP (Mudekunye) came to the ground where we were preparing for Heroes Celebrations and threatened violence on people who did not vote for him," Munhopo said."I was seriously assaulted by his guys and was hospitalized but l did not file a police report since l feared more chaos on my part if l press charges."National Consultative Assembly (NCA) member Mrs Kereniya Chimuso added that Munhopo was assaulted by Mudekunye's thugs and urged the leadership to intervene."Mudekunye has destroyed the party our children are being bashed he also runs over people with his car and such violent tendencies need the leadership to deal with him publicly because we also need to give evidence of his shenanigans," Chimuso said.Contacted for comment Mudekunye dismissed the case saying it is a lie."There is nothing like that you are writing falsehood ask Muzokomba police station the guy fell from a motorbike they are all lies," Mudekunye said.