Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Another Zimbabwe army general dies

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has announced the death of Brigadier General (Retired) Shadreck Ndabambi this morning.

In a statement, ZNA director of Public Relations, Colonel Alphios Makotore said: "The Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe is saddened to announce the untimely death of Brigadier General (Retired) Shadreck Ndabambi.

"Brig Gen Ndabambi passed on at his farm in Glendale early this morning. He collapsed at home and was pronounced dead on arrival at Bindura General Hospital."

Mourners are gathered at his farm in Glendale.

More details on funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.


Source - the herald

Must Read

Zimbabwe to remove VAT on meat?

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe police officers put on notice

8 mins ago | 0 Views

Invictus Energy reclassified its Zimbabwe operation

12 mins ago | 1 Views

Billiat returns

18 mins ago | 6 Views

10 Zimbabweans die in SA bus crash

36 mins ago | 77 Views

2 dead in Masvingo-Mbalabala Highway crash

40 mins ago | 30 Views

How a drunk American envoy outed a CIA operative undercover in Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 136 Views

ZANU PF MP sets thugs on Youth coordinator

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa rapped over wife's 'unnecessary' airport lounge

3 hrs ago | 591 Views

Zesco warns of potential Kariba Power Station shutdown

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Kazembe taunts jailed activists, defends clampdown on dissent

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zesa brokers a US$5 billion power deal with Indian company

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

CCC to fight ED2030 push

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Kariba Dam levels worsen

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

ZERA in nationwide clampdown on contaminated fuel suppliers

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu bail bid delayed

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe medical professionals wrangle spill into High Court

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

'No maintenance monies until after DNA tests’

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Bulawayo installs street CCtv cameras

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Cop in court for extorting bribe from kombi driver

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Bulawayo whiz-kid creates pothole repair drone

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mckop honoured to serve Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

FC Cincinnati sign defender Teenage Hadebe

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Warriors coach torches widespread social media debate

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

CCC councilors blew US$11m on workshops in 7 months

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns against subversion

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia to sign key pacts

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Harare-Chirundu Highway upgrade works resume

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Cowards must stop quacking, come out of the closet and fight like man! - VAAZ

18 hrs ago | 983 Views

ZANU PF official booed at rally

18 hrs ago | 2382 Views

Bulawayo installs street cameras on CBD roads

21 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party slams Zanu-PF's bid to extend Mnangagwa's rule

21 hrs ago | 768 Views

The Power of Nonviolent Resistance in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 324 Views

China joins efforts to revive Zimbabwe agriculture

22 hrs ago | 442 Views

Imbiber burns neighbour's house

27 Aug 2024 at 13:31hrs | 786 Views

Team Pachedu belated V11 data does not 'vindicate' ZEC, it confirms the folly of CCC participating in flawed elections

27 Aug 2024 at 13:21hrs | 453 Views

Voice stress analysis helps determine a person's honesty

27 Aug 2024 at 13:18hrs | 171 Views

War veterans trained local fume over relegation to mere collaborators

27 Aug 2024 at 13:15hrs | 438 Views

Zimbabwe legislators congratulate Mnangagwa

27 Aug 2024 at 12:56hrs | 434 Views

Zesa explains power shortages

27 Aug 2024 at 12:54hrs | 694 Views

Zimbabwean man survives deadly shooting in South Africa

27 Aug 2024 at 12:51hrs | 1642 Views

Pedzisai Sakupwanya linked company captures Warriors kit sponsorship

27 Aug 2024 at 12:45hrs | 483 Views

Zesa switches off 17 Bulawayo Suburbs

27 Aug 2024 at 12:43hrs | 863 Views

Local Bank proposes US$35bn loan to Zimbabwe Government

27 Aug 2024 at 12:42hrs | 1437 Views

Unilever pulling out of Zimbabwe after 80 years

27 Aug 2024 at 11:21hrs | 1095 Views

South Africa's Constitutional Court makes law to have eye

27 Aug 2024 at 09:19hrs | 822 Views

Zimbabwe's human rights record spoiled by 'over politicisation' of issues

27 Aug 2024 at 08:15hrs | 319 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation rises by 0,4%

27 Aug 2024 at 08:13hrs | 211 Views

100 Zimbabwean women captured into U.S entrepreneurship program

27 Aug 2024 at 08:13hrs | 587 Views