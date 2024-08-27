2 dead in Masvingo-Mbalabala Highway crash

News / National

by Staff reporter

1/2 The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 26/08/24 at around 1710 hours at the 38 kilometre peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) August 28, 2024

TWO people were confirmed dead while two others were injured on Monday when a Toyota Belta with two occupants collided with an Inter-Africa bus carrying 43 passengers.In a statement on X, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the accident occurred at the 38-kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Highway at around 17.10 hours."The bodies of the victims were taken to Masvingo General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were treated and discharged at Mashava Clinic," the police said.