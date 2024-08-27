Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 dead in Masvingo-Mbalabala Highway crash

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
TWO people were confirmed dead while two others were injured on Monday when a Toyota Belta with two occupants collided with an Inter-Africa bus carrying 43 passengers.

In a statement on X, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the accident occurred at the 38-kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Highway at around 17.10 hours.

"The bodies of the victims were taken to Masvingo General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were treated and discharged at Mashava Clinic," the police said.


Source - newsday

Must Read

Zimbabwe to remove VAT on meat?

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe police officers put on notice

18 mins ago | 10 Views

Invictus Energy reclassified its Zimbabwe operation

23 mins ago | 9 Views

Billiat returns

29 mins ago | 14 Views

10 Zimbabweans die in SA bus crash

47 mins ago | 107 Views

How a drunk American envoy outed a CIA operative undercover in Zimbabwe

58 mins ago | 169 Views

Another Zimbabwe army general dies

1 hr ago | 275 Views

ZANU PF MP sets thugs on Youth coordinator

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa rapped over wife's 'unnecessary' airport lounge

3 hrs ago | 634 Views

Zesco warns of potential Kariba Power Station shutdown

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Kazembe taunts jailed activists, defends clampdown on dissent

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zesa brokers a US$5 billion power deal with Indian company

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

CCC to fight ED2030 push

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Kariba Dam levels worsen

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

ZERA in nationwide clampdown on contaminated fuel suppliers

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu bail bid delayed

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe medical professionals wrangle spill into High Court

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

'No maintenance monies until after DNA tests’

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Bulawayo installs street CCtv cameras

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Cop in court for extorting bribe from kombi driver

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bulawayo whiz-kid creates pothole repair drone

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mckop honoured to serve Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

FC Cincinnati sign defender Teenage Hadebe

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Warriors coach torches widespread social media debate

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

CCC councilors blew US$11m on workshops in 7 months

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns against subversion

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia to sign key pacts

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Harare-Chirundu Highway upgrade works resume

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Cowards must stop quacking, come out of the closet and fight like man! - VAAZ

18 hrs ago | 986 Views

ZANU PF official booed at rally

18 hrs ago | 2392 Views

Bulawayo installs street cameras on CBD roads

22 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party slams Zanu-PF's bid to extend Mnangagwa's rule

22 hrs ago | 776 Views

The Power of Nonviolent Resistance in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 324 Views

China joins efforts to revive Zimbabwe agriculture

22 hrs ago | 442 Views

Imbiber burns neighbour's house

27 Aug 2024 at 13:31hrs | 789 Views

Team Pachedu belated V11 data does not 'vindicate' ZEC, it confirms the folly of CCC participating in flawed elections

27 Aug 2024 at 13:21hrs | 453 Views

Voice stress analysis helps determine a person's honesty

27 Aug 2024 at 13:18hrs | 172 Views

War veterans trained local fume over relegation to mere collaborators

27 Aug 2024 at 13:15hrs | 439 Views

Zimbabwe legislators congratulate Mnangagwa

27 Aug 2024 at 12:56hrs | 435 Views

Zesa explains power shortages

27 Aug 2024 at 12:54hrs | 697 Views

Zimbabwean man survives deadly shooting in South Africa

27 Aug 2024 at 12:51hrs | 1647 Views

Pedzisai Sakupwanya linked company captures Warriors kit sponsorship

27 Aug 2024 at 12:45hrs | 483 Views

Zesa switches off 17 Bulawayo Suburbs

27 Aug 2024 at 12:43hrs | 867 Views

Local Bank proposes US$35bn loan to Zimbabwe Government

27 Aug 2024 at 12:42hrs | 1467 Views

Unilever pulling out of Zimbabwe after 80 years

27 Aug 2024 at 11:21hrs | 1096 Views

South Africa's Constitutional Court makes law to have eye

27 Aug 2024 at 09:19hrs | 824 Views

Zimbabwe's human rights record spoiled by 'over politicisation' of issues

27 Aug 2024 at 08:15hrs | 319 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation rises by 0,4%

27 Aug 2024 at 08:13hrs | 211 Views

100 Zimbabwean women captured into U.S entrepreneurship program

27 Aug 2024 at 08:13hrs | 588 Views