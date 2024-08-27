Latest News Editor's Choice


10 Zimbabweans die in SA bus crash

by Staff reporter
55 mins ago | Views
At least 10 passengers have died in an Mzansi Express bus accident which took place at 3 Miles, on the N1 freeway around Makhado (previously Louis Trichardt) in Limpopo province.

The bus was travelling from Zimbabwe, destined for Joburg when the crash happened on Tuesday, according to Phuti Lekganyane, acting spokesperson for the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety.

"The bus was en route to Johannesburg from Zimbabwe, when the accident happened just before midnight, on the evening of Tuesday, August 27. All the deceased, five males and five females, are reportedly foreign nationals," said Lekganyane.

"According to reports, the bus drove over a round-about - the last traffic circle from Makhado towards Polokwane - at high speed, lost control and overturned, killing and injuring its passengers in the process."

Provincial transport authorities in Limpopo said the bus driver involved in the crash is reportedly new in his job, and not familiar with the road.

Lekganyane said the scene has been cleared, and the injured passengers were taken to various hospitals in Makhado.

Meanwhile, Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Violet Mathye expressed sadness about the deaths of the travellers.

She has sent messages of condolences to the families of the deceased. The MEC has also urged motorists to be alert of their surroundings and to drive with caution at all times.

Source - newsday

