Billiat returns

Khama Billiat has been drafted into the Warriors squad for the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.Billiat announced on Wednesday that he has ended his international retirement and is now available for the national duty.Following the announcement, ZIFA has confirmed that the Yadah man has been included in the Warriors squad for the upcoming Group J games against Kenya and Cameroon.ZIFA said: "The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is thrilled to announce the return of Khama Billiat to the Warriors squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon, slated for September."Following fruitful discussions between Khama Billiat and Head Coach Michael Nees, the dynamic forward has been officially added to the national team squad, which was initially announced on Monday."Zimbabwe will face Kenya on the opening matchday on 4 September before hosting Cameroon on the 10th of the same month.Said Billiat, "This season has been among the best phases of my football career. I have played on grand stages, but nothing beats expressing myself in front of my people. Every time I step on the turf, I am motivated to do my best for my team and the thousands who love this sport."I feel I still have something to give to Zimbabwean football, locally and internationally. I have been reflecting deeply, and I am convinced there is one chapter which remains unfinished - between Khama Billiat and the Zimbabwe national football team."I have RECONSIDERED my decision to retire and would love to REPRESENT my country one more time. I will continue to work hard on the field and hopefully help the nation in a positive way."I love my country and stand ready to serve if afforded a chance."