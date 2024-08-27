Latest News Editor's Choice


Rogue Zimbabwe police officers put on notice

Jessie Majome, chairperson of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), has emphasized that law enforcement agents involved in unlawful arrests, detention, and brutality against civilians must be held individually accountable and liable for compensating victims. She stressed that Zimbabwe's Constitution protects citizens from arbitrary arrests, harassment, torture, and degrading treatment.

Majome's comments follow recent incidents where political activists and civil society representatives were preemptively arrested and mistreated. Notably, 79 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists were detained, with some, like Tambudzai Makororo, suffering severe injuries during the violent raids.

According to Majome, Section 50 of the Constitution outlines comprehensive rights for arrested and detained individuals, including protection from torture, the right to dignity, and access to legal representation. She warned that unlawful arrests and violations of these rights would lead to the release of the detainees by the courts.

Majome urged law enforcement officers to act with restraint and warned them of the potential for personal liability if they violate citizens' rights. She highlighted that individuals affected by such violations can sue officers personally, reinforcing the need for respect for human rights within law enforcement practices.

Source - NewZimbabwe

