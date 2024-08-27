Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe to remove VAT on meat?

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe is set to see price cuts on meat and poultry products following a recent policy change that eliminates Value Added Tax (VAT) on these items. This decision, confirmed by Finance Ministry permanent secretary George Guvamatanga, aims to improve food accessibility and nutritional intake.

The VAT removal applies to beef, pork, and poultry, a move that follows criticism of the 2024 Midterm Budget, which had proposed standard VAT rates on live animals and meat. The initial VAT directive was criticized for reducing demand in the meat sector, which is already struggling due to limited disposable income.

Zanu-PF communication director Farai Marapira praised the policy shift, noting that lower retail prices would make nutritious foods more accessible to lower-income families, improve dietary habits, and stimulate the agricultural sector. He also emphasized that the reduction could help combat malnutrition and food insecurity, benefiting both health and the local economy.

However, some market analysts are skeptical, suggesting that the impact of the VAT removal might be limited as businesses could maintain higher prices due to existing profiteering practices.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Rogue Zimbabwe police officers put on notice

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Invictus Energy reclassified its Zimbabwe operation

8 mins ago | 1 Views

Billiat returns

14 mins ago | 4 Views

10 Zimbabweans die in SA bus crash

32 mins ago | 71 Views

2 dead in Masvingo-Mbalabala Highway crash

36 mins ago | 28 Views

How a drunk American envoy outed a CIA operative undercover in Zimbabwe

43 mins ago | 126 Views

Another Zimbabwe army general dies

60 mins ago | 205 Views

ZANU PF MP sets thugs on Youth coordinator

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa rapped over wife's 'unnecessary' airport lounge

3 hrs ago | 575 Views

Zesco warns of potential Kariba Power Station shutdown

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Kazembe taunts jailed activists, defends clampdown on dissent

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zesa brokers a US$5 billion power deal with Indian company

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

CCC to fight ED2030 push

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Kariba Dam levels worsen

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

ZERA in nationwide clampdown on contaminated fuel suppliers

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu bail bid delayed

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe medical professionals wrangle spill into High Court

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

'No maintenance monies until after DNA tests’

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

Bulawayo installs street CCtv cameras

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Cop in court for extorting bribe from kombi driver

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Bulawayo whiz-kid creates pothole repair drone

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mckop honoured to serve Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

FC Cincinnati sign defender Teenage Hadebe

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Warriors coach torches widespread social media debate

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

CCC councilors blew US$11m on workshops in 7 months

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns against subversion

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia to sign key pacts

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Harare-Chirundu Highway upgrade works resume

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Cowards must stop quacking, come out of the closet and fight like man! - VAAZ

18 hrs ago | 980 Views

ZANU PF official booed at rally

18 hrs ago | 2378 Views

Bulawayo installs street cameras on CBD roads

21 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party slams Zanu-PF's bid to extend Mnangagwa's rule

21 hrs ago | 766 Views

The Power of Nonviolent Resistance in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 324 Views

China joins efforts to revive Zimbabwe agriculture

22 hrs ago | 442 Views

Imbiber burns neighbour's house

27 Aug 2024 at 13:31hrs | 786 Views

Team Pachedu belated V11 data does not 'vindicate' ZEC, it confirms the folly of CCC participating in flawed elections

27 Aug 2024 at 13:21hrs | 453 Views

Voice stress analysis helps determine a person's honesty

27 Aug 2024 at 13:18hrs | 171 Views

War veterans trained local fume over relegation to mere collaborators

27 Aug 2024 at 13:15hrs | 438 Views

Zimbabwe legislators congratulate Mnangagwa

27 Aug 2024 at 12:56hrs | 434 Views

Zesa explains power shortages

27 Aug 2024 at 12:54hrs | 693 Views

Zimbabwean man survives deadly shooting in South Africa

27 Aug 2024 at 12:51hrs | 1639 Views

Pedzisai Sakupwanya linked company captures Warriors kit sponsorship

27 Aug 2024 at 12:45hrs | 483 Views

Zesa switches off 17 Bulawayo Suburbs

27 Aug 2024 at 12:43hrs | 862 Views

Local Bank proposes US$35bn loan to Zimbabwe Government

27 Aug 2024 at 12:42hrs | 1426 Views

Unilever pulling out of Zimbabwe after 80 years

27 Aug 2024 at 11:21hrs | 1094 Views

South Africa's Constitutional Court makes law to have eye

27 Aug 2024 at 09:19hrs | 822 Views

Zimbabwe's human rights record spoiled by 'over politicisation' of issues

27 Aug 2024 at 08:15hrs | 318 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation rises by 0,4%

27 Aug 2024 at 08:13hrs | 211 Views

100 Zimbabwean women captured into U.S entrepreneurship program

27 Aug 2024 at 08:13hrs | 587 Views