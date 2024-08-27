Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pitso Mosimane sings Billiat's praises

by Staff reporter
40 secs ago | Views
THREE-TIME CAF Champions League-winning coach Pitso Mosimane has paid homage to his former player Khama Billiat.

Billiat, 34, won the Player of the Month honour in the Zimbabwean top-flight for Yadah FC after scoring three goals and weighing in with one assist over the period - as he looks to rekindle that form that once had him ranked as one of the finest talents on the continent.

The Zimbabwe international won all on offer during his five years at Sundowns under Mosimane, who lured him to the club from Ajax Cape Town back in 2013 before he then joined Kaizer Chiefs after the expiry of his contract.

"Class is permanent," he wrote on social media reacting to Billiat's Player of the Month honour.

"One of the best players I have ever coached. I phoned him for a full year, every week convincing him that I would give him support and a platform to showcase his talent and that he is the one to help us win (the) CAF Champions League.

"(He) scores, assists, recovers, steals lots of balls and is very strong on the ball despite his small frame. "His first touch on bringing down an aerial ball was amazing.

He really loved (Hlompho) Kekana's long passes (his goal vs Platinum Stars away)." Billiat never replicated that sort of collective success at Amakhosi and eventually parted ways with the club at the end of last season before returning to his homeland, with a surprising move to minnows, Yadah - who are 13th in the 18-team division at present.

"What a player to watch in training more than games. I used to put Wayne Arendse on him to sharpen his skills and help him learn how to deal with big defenders. Wayne contributed a lot to his game. "What a show I enjoyed in those weekly tactical sessions," he added.

"What a pleasure to watch Percy (Tau), Keegan (Dolly), (Themba) Zwane and Khama in one team at training. These guys used to score a lot of goals together.

"Hence they won all major Caf club trophies in one season playing together in the same team." Billiat scored 95 goals with 96 assists in 362 games across all competitions for the Urban Warriors, Sundowns and Chiefs respectively.


Source - idiskitimes

Must Read

Zimbabwe to remove VAT on meat?

22 mins ago | 11 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe police officers put on notice

23 mins ago | 21 Views

Invictus Energy reclassified its Zimbabwe operation

28 mins ago | 14 Views

Billiat returns

34 mins ago | 16 Views

10 Zimbabweans die in SA bus crash

52 mins ago | 121 Views

2 dead in Masvingo-Mbalabala Highway crash

56 mins ago | 45 Views

How a drunk American envoy outed a CIA operative undercover in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Another Zimbabwe army general dies

1 hr ago | 301 Views

ZANU PF MP sets thugs on Youth coordinator

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa rapped over wife's 'unnecessary' airport lounge

3 hrs ago | 643 Views

Zesco warns of potential Kariba Power Station shutdown

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Kazembe taunts jailed activists, defends clampdown on dissent

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zesa brokers a US$5 billion power deal with Indian company

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

CCC to fight ED2030 push

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Kariba Dam levels worsen

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

ZERA in nationwide clampdown on contaminated fuel suppliers

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu bail bid delayed

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe medical professionals wrangle spill into High Court

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

'No maintenance monies until after DNA tests’

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Bulawayo installs street CCtv cameras

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Cop in court for extorting bribe from kombi driver

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Bulawayo whiz-kid creates pothole repair drone

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mckop honoured to serve Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

FC Cincinnati sign defender Teenage Hadebe

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Warriors coach torches widespread social media debate

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

CCC councilors blew US$11m on workshops in 7 months

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns against subversion

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia to sign key pacts

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Harare-Chirundu Highway upgrade works resume

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Cowards must stop quacking, come out of the closet and fight like man! - VAAZ

18 hrs ago | 987 Views

ZANU PF official booed at rally

19 hrs ago | 2395 Views

Bulawayo installs street cameras on CBD roads

22 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party slams Zanu-PF's bid to extend Mnangagwa's rule

22 hrs ago | 779 Views

The Power of Nonviolent Resistance in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 324 Views

China joins efforts to revive Zimbabwe agriculture

22 hrs ago | 442 Views

Imbiber burns neighbour's house

27 Aug 2024 at 13:31hrs | 789 Views

Team Pachedu belated V11 data does not 'vindicate' ZEC, it confirms the folly of CCC participating in flawed elections

27 Aug 2024 at 13:21hrs | 457 Views

Voice stress analysis helps determine a person's honesty

27 Aug 2024 at 13:18hrs | 172 Views

War veterans trained local fume over relegation to mere collaborators

27 Aug 2024 at 13:15hrs | 440 Views

Zimbabwe legislators congratulate Mnangagwa

27 Aug 2024 at 12:56hrs | 437 Views

Zesa explains power shortages

27 Aug 2024 at 12:54hrs | 698 Views

Zimbabwean man survives deadly shooting in South Africa

27 Aug 2024 at 12:51hrs | 1649 Views

Pedzisai Sakupwanya linked company captures Warriors kit sponsorship

27 Aug 2024 at 12:45hrs | 483 Views

Zesa switches off 17 Bulawayo Suburbs

27 Aug 2024 at 12:43hrs | 867 Views

Local Bank proposes US$35bn loan to Zimbabwe Government

27 Aug 2024 at 12:42hrs | 1478 Views

Unilever pulling out of Zimbabwe after 80 years

27 Aug 2024 at 11:21hrs | 1097 Views

South Africa's Constitutional Court makes law to have eye

27 Aug 2024 at 09:19hrs | 824 Views

Zimbabwe's human rights record spoiled by 'over politicisation' of issues

27 Aug 2024 at 08:15hrs | 319 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation rises by 0,4%

27 Aug 2024 at 08:13hrs | 211 Views