Pitso Mosimane sings Billiat's praises

THREE-TIME CAF Champions League-winning coach Pitso Mosimane has paid homage to his former player Khama Billiat.Billiat, 34, won the Player of the Month honour in the Zimbabwean top-flight for Yadah FC after scoring three goals and weighing in with one assist over the period - as he looks to rekindle that form that once had him ranked as one of the finest talents on the continent.The Zimbabwe international won all on offer during his five years at Sundowns under Mosimane, who lured him to the club from Ajax Cape Town back in 2013 before he then joined Kaizer Chiefs after the expiry of his contract."Class is permanent," he wrote on social media reacting to Billiat's Player of the Month honour."One of the best players I have ever coached. I phoned him for a full year, every week convincing him that I would give him support and a platform to showcase his talent and that he is the one to help us win (the) CAF Champions League."(He) scores, assists, recovers, steals lots of balls and is very strong on the ball despite his small frame. "His first touch on bringing down an aerial ball was amazing.He really loved (Hlompho) Kekana's long passes (his goal vs Platinum Stars away)." Billiat never replicated that sort of collective success at Amakhosi and eventually parted ways with the club at the end of last season before returning to his homeland, with a surprising move to minnows, Yadah - who are 13th in the 18-team division at present."What a player to watch in training more than games. I used to put Wayne Arendse on him to sharpen his skills and help him learn how to deal with big defenders. Wayne contributed a lot to his game. "What a show I enjoyed in those weekly tactical sessions," he added."What a pleasure to watch Percy (Tau), Keegan (Dolly), (Themba) Zwane and Khama in one team at training. These guys used to score a lot of goals together."Hence they won all major Caf club trophies in one season playing together in the same team." Billiat scored 95 goals with 96 assists in 362 games across all competitions for the Urban Warriors, Sundowns and Chiefs respectively.