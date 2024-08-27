Gukurahundi genocide hearings encounter another setback

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme, recently launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has already encountered another setback.The National Chiefs Council has revealed that crucial logistical arrangements remain incomplete, raising concerns about the adequacy of the budget allocated for the initiative.President Mnangagwa officially launched the Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme on July 14, 2024, at the Bulawayo State House, marking five years since the initiative was first proposed in 2019.The outreach programme aims to provide a platform for victims and survivors of the Gukurahundi atrocities to present their grievances before a 14-member panel led by traditional chiefs.Despite the government's high-profile launch, Chief Lucas Mtshane Khumalo, President of the National Chiefs Council, confirmed in an interview with CITE that the hearings have yet to begin due to unresolved logistical issues."We have not started, and we don't know when we will start. There are still some logistics that have not been concluded," said Chief Mtshane.The senior chief confirmed there was uncertainty surrounding the actual commencement of the hearings."We are not sure when we are going to start, but we will announce it when we are ready because we want publicity for this programme. However, there are some pending logistics," he said.Although Chief Mtshane did not specify the types of logistical issues, he highlighted several challenges, including transportation, food, and subsistence allowances for those participating in the hearings."No, I don't want to divulge the specific logistics, but there are pending matters that need to be resolved. There are many considerations when preparing to go out into the field—transportation, food, and subsistence allowances, among others," he said.The senior chief also expressed concern that the budget for the programme may have been underestimated, suggesting it is insufficient to cover all requirements."No, I think they underestimated the budget for this process. It is not enough for what's required on the ground. The budget exists, but it does not cater for all the needs," he said.In previous meetings between President Mnangagwa and the chiefs, the government confirmed that a budget had been allocated for the hearings, but did not specify the amount.Critics and analysts have frequently questioned the logistical and financial preparations, arguing that the lack of transparency undermines the effectiveness of the outreach programme, which aims to address long-standing grievances from the Gukurahundi massacres of the 1980s.The National Chiefs Council remains hopeful that the initiative will ultimately succeed, citing its homegrown nature and the leadership of traditional chiefs as key factors distinguishing it from previous national healing efforts that failed to resonate with affected communities."Check next week—maybe something will be in place," said Chief Mtshane."Perhaps we, as the chiefs, can also advance this matter and announce when it starts. We want people to know when the hearings will begin, and we won't keep that hidden."During the official launch in July, Deputy President of the National Council of Chiefs, Senator Fortune Charumbira, confirmed that the Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme is a personal project of President Mnangagwa, who is determined to see it through with the help of traditional leaders.Chief Charumbira's remarks at the launch confirmed widespread speculation that Mnangagwa is the driving force behind the programme, despite criticism that it lacks input from the affected communities.